Landlord of pub linked to major coronavirus outbreak admits he got ‘complacent’ – Latest News

Eyewitnesses said the pub was “packed in like sardines” with some 200 punters being in at a time.

Custodio Pinto, who runs the Crown and Anchor in Stone, Staffordshire, has said sorry in a Facebook post after at least 19 people who visited the boozer tested positive for coronavirus.

Landlord Custodio Pinto said he wanted to “express my deepest regret for all the anguish, disruption and sadness” after his Staffordshire pub became the centre of a localised outbreak

Mr Pinto later took to Facebook and said: “First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest regret for all the anguish, disruption and sadness that the events that occurred in the Crown and Anchor last month have caused to so many.

It is estimated about 1,000 people have now been tested after health chiefs urged those who had worked or visited the pub between July 16 and 18 get checked.

“However, on July 18, I accept I was simply not strong enough in enforcing the Government’s Covid-19 secure rules, despite detailed preparation according to their guidelines.

“I have lived in Stone since 2001 where we have raised our three children and it has always been nothing but the greatest pleasure to be part of this fantastic community.

It was later revealed that five of the first 16 people who tested positive for coronavirus had come into contact with someone else who had visited the pub – a secondary transmission.

“I regret I was complacent in enforcing these rules with the customers.”

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said: “They are from all over the place – 13 in Staffordshire and three in Stoke on Trent.

“Five are from the Stone area, with three from elsewhere in Stafford Borough.

“We are now having conversations with all the cases to make sure they are self-isolating – and to identify their contacts and have conversations with their contacts to make sure they are also self-isolating.”

“There are another three in Stoke-on-Trent, three in the Staffordshire Moorlands and two fromNewcastle-under-Lyme.