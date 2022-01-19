Last seen by parents in Buchanan Street, an American schoolgirl is missing in Glasgow.

Anekah Wissinger, 14, was visiting the city with her parents when she left them to go grocery shopping, and she has been missing ever since.

Police have issued a search warrant for her.

An American teen who went missing in Glasgow while visiting family in Scotland is being sought by police.

Anekah Wissinger, 14, was last seen by her parents on Buchanan Street near the Buchanan Galleries shopping centre at around 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18.

The schoolgirl left them for a short time to go to a nearby shop and buy some food.

Since then, she’s been missing.

Because the girl is unfamiliar with the area, officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

She’s a white woman with long bleached blonde hair with dark roots and greenblue tips, standing 5ft 7ins tall and of average build.

Anekah was last seen wearing a yellow cardigan, black top, light blue jeans, and black and white trainers when she was last seen.

She has a strong American accent.

“Concerns are growing for Anekah as she is unfamiliar with the local area and has failed to make any contact with family since the time she was last seen,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and reference incident 2695 from January 18th, 2022.