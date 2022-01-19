Lateral flow tests “don’t work as well in children” – 3 ways you’re performing them incorrectly

Lateral flow tests ‘do not work as well in children’ – three ways you’re doing them incorrectly

Children do not respond as well to CORONAVIRUS lateral flow tests, according to a new study.

Swabs only pick up 64% of infections in younger age groups, according to the findings.

Experts looked at 17 studies on lateral flow tests and how effective they are at identifying infections in school-aged children, and published their findings in the British Medical Journal.

When children had Covid symptoms, such as a new persistent cough, a high temperature, or a loss of taste and smell, the British and German teams discovered that the tests detected 72 percent of infections.

When children did not have any symptoms, however, the detection rate dropped to 56%, with an overall accuracy rate of 64%.

Lateral flow tests, which allow people to check themselves for coronavirus in the comfort of their own homes in less than 30 minutes, have been hailed as a way out of the pandemic.

Previous studies have shown that when it comes to detecting the bug in adults, the tests are over 80% effective at detecting any level of the virus.

The study, which was published in Clinical Epidemiology, discovered that the test could detect 90% of infections when people were at their most infectious.

The UK Health Security Agency previously discovered that lateral flow tests are just as effective as other methods for detecting Omicron.

Because of the high infection rates, most people who test positive with a lateral flow test no longer require a follow-up PCR test.

While infection rates are high, they are declining, and most people who contract Omicron describe it as a common cold.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The results showed that the tests were not up to par with various regulatory bodies when it came to testing on children, according to the authors of the BMJ paper.

The World Health Organization, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) all demand success…

