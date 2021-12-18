Lateral flow tests have been canceled due to a rush to book boosters that has caused the NHS website to crash.

Lateral flow tests have been canceled due to a rush to book boosters, which has caused the NHS website to crash.

BRITS who tried to order lateral flow tests through the government’s website were told that none were available today.

As people rushed to order in stocks before Christmas, all packs of Covid tests have been stripped clean from the official site.

According to the new rules, anyone who has come into contact with someone who carries the Omicron variant must test daily for ten days with a LFT.

Brits have been reminded to test themselves twice a week, or before attending any events, to ensure they are not infected.

“There are no more home tests available,” people trying to order the packs were told today.

“Try again later,” says the narrator.

You can also go back and try to schedule a test site appointment.”

The UK Health Security Agency has been contacted by Infosurhoy for comment.

Tests are still easily available from pharmacies and test sites, but many people prefer to use the government site because they are delivered to their homes.

Following Boris Johnson’s Omicron warnings last night, the NHS website went down as millions of Britons rushed to get their booster shots.

Those attempting to schedule their third vaccination online have been told the site is “currently experiencing technical difficulties” since 8 p.m. yesterday.

Many users discovered that after being placed in a ‘queue,’ they were unable to access the booking form at all.

There were also numerous error messages and ‘bad gateway requests’ on the site.

It was “harder than getting Glastonbury tickets,” according to some who tried for hours to get their jab.

Those who require immediate medical assistance or advice but do not have a life-threatening condition should dial 111 to speak with an adviser.

It comes after the Prime Minister pledged that as part of a “national mission” to combat the mutation, all eligible adults will receive the booster shot this month.

People trying to book a Covid-19 booster jab in England should wait until later today or tomorrow, according to the NHS.

“The Covid vaccine booking service is currently facing extremely high demand and is operating a queueing system,” the health service said in a tweet.

“Please be aware that booking will open on Wednesday, December 15 for users aged 18 to 29.”

“For anyone else who is experiencing delays, we recommend trying again later today or tomorrow.”