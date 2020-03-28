Latest news from coronavirus: pandemic leaves dead and infected. No vaccine yet | Univision Salud News

Four elderly passengers died aboard the Zaandam cruise ship, anchored off the coast of Panama, where he is assisted after being rejected at several Latin American ports on suspicion of covid-19.

“Holland America Line confirms that four older passengers have died in Zaandam. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and we are doing everything we can to support them in these difficult times,” the company said in a statement.

The cruise, with 1,243 travelers and 586 crew members on board, of which reports: 53 passengers and 85 crew members with symptoms of influenza or coronavirus-like illness.

He is in Panamanian waters, where he is being assisted at sea by the ship ‘Rotterdam’, which left San Diego, USA, with supplies, personnel and test kits for the new coronavirus.

“In Zaandam there are four doctors and four nurses. In Rotterdam there are two doctors and four nurses,” the company reported.

The company indicated in the statement that it plans to transfer “healthy passengers” to ‘Rotterdam’ after undergoing health tests.

The ‘Zaandam’ set sail on March 7 from Buenos Aires to San Antonio, Chile, but had to alter its course due to the drastic measures taken by South American governments. He tried to dock at several ports, but found that the countries were closing their borders due to the pandemic.

The cruise ship intended to cross the Panama Canal to continue its route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hoping to disembark all of its passengers there on March 30.