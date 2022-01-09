Latest Omicron news: Lateral flow tests will continue to be free for Brits, according to the minister, as daily Covid cases drop by 20%.

According to a leading study, new Covid symptoms have surpassed traditional symptoms as the most common.

The most common symptoms are being reported by Brits who have been infected in the last few days, as Omicron is now the most common variant in circulation.

The most common symptom of a positive Covid test is a runny nose, which affects 73% of people.

Headache (68%) is the most common symptom, followed by fatigue (64%), sneezing (60%) and sore throat (60%).

The news comes as Dr Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick believes Omicron could be a ray of hope in the fight against the pandemic.

“What you might see in the future is the emergence of a new variant that is less severe, and eventually, in the long run, Covid becomes endemic, and you have a less severe version,” he told Times Radio.

“It’s a lot like the common cold we’ve had for a long time.”

For the latest news and updates, visit our Covid-19 live blog…

Despite rising coronavirus cases, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted that lateral flow tests will remain free.

A report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed because they are limited to high-risk settings and people with symptoms has perplexed the Cabinet minister.

According to the Sunday Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make the announcement in the coming weeks, and the NHS Test and Trace system may be scaled back as well.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, has warned that the move is “completely wrongheaded,” while Labour has said it is the “wrong decision at the wrong time.”

“I saw that story this morning, which I was slightly puzzled by because I don’t recognize it at all,” Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

This is not where we are right now.

“In January alone, 425 million lateral flow tests were sent out for free, and they will continue to be available.”

“That story doesn’t make sense to me.”

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if there are any plans to end the free lateral flow tests.

A reduction in the period of self-isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19, according to Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi, would be beneficial to those workforces suffering from absences.

“Of course, in this case, I would always defer to scientific advice.”

It would definitely help alleviate some of the pressures on schools, critical workforce, and others,” he told Infosurhoy when asked if he supported a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.