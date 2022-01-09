Latest Omicron news: Lateral flow tests will remain free for Britons, according to the minister, as daily Covid cases drop by 20%.

Latest Omicron news: Lateral flow tests will continue to be free for Brits, according to the minister, as daily Covid cases drop by 20%.

Despite recent reports that they will be reduced, lateRAL flow tests will remain free for Brits, prompting a barrage of criticism.

Despite rising coronavirus cases, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted that the tests will continue to be available for free.

A report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed because they are limited to high-risk settings and people with symptoms has perplexed the Cabinet minister.

According to the Sunday Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make the announcement in the coming weeks, and the NHS Test and Trace system may be reduced as well.

“I saw that story this morning, which puzzled me because I don’t recognize it at all,” Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

We are not at all in this situation.

425 million lateral flow tests have been ordered in January alone, and they will remain free.

“I’m not really sure where that story comes from.”

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked about plans to end free lateral flow tests.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Covid-19 live blog…

Despite rising coronavirus cases, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted that lateral flow tests will continue to be free.

A report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed because they are limited to high-risk settings and people with symptoms has the Cabinet minister “puzzled.”

According to the Sunday Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make the announcement in the coming weeks, and the NHS Test and Trace system may be scaled back as well.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, has warned that the move would be “completely wrongheaded,” while Labour has said it would be the “wrong decision at the wrong time.”

“I saw that story this morning, which I was slightly puzzled by because I don’t recognise it at all,” Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

This is not where we are right now.

“In January alone, 425 million lateral flow tests were sent out for free, and they will continue to be available.”

“I don’t think I understand where that story is coming from.”

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if there are any plans to end the free lateral flow tests.

A reduction in the self-isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19, according to Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi, would be beneficial to those workforces suffering from absences.

“Of course, in this case, I would always defer to scientific advice.”

It would undoubtedly assist in alleviating some of the pressures placed on schools and critical infrastructure.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.