Latest Plan C news: Over-30s can get booster shots as Omicron cases rise and Covid restrictions ‘tend to tighten.’

According to reports today, stricter ‘Plan C’ restrictions may be implemented in the New Year if the Omicron variant sees an increase in cases.

According to the i, a new package would strengthen current regulations by reintroducing NHS Covid app check-in for pubs and restaurants, making face masks mandatory in all indoor spaces, and expanding the use of vaccine passports to more venues.

It’s also possible that mandatory 10-day isolation for contacts of confirmed cases of all Covid variants will be reinstated, regardless of whether they’ve been double-jabbed or not.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s Plan B went into effect today, requiring face coverings in a variety of indoor settings, including public transportation, theatres, cinemas, and churches.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Omicron live blog…

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, confirmed that there are now patients on wards who have tested positive for the strain, and that there is a race on to get all adults the booster.

It’s unclear whether those in the hospital are seriously ill or in intensive care, and no one has yet died as a result of contracting the variant.

With The Sun relaunching our hugely successful Jabs Army campaign, data shows boosters offer up to 75% protection from mild Omicron infection.

Mr Zahawi, on the other hand, is concerned about an avalanche of cases, which could affect millions in weeks, with the variant doubling every two to three days.

As Omicron continues to grip the country, MPs have allegedly been warned to be “on standby” to vote on new restrictions during the Christmas week.

According to reports, MPs have been told to prepare for a Parliament recall on December 21 if the Covid situation worsens.

This suggests that indoor masking and table service in pubs and bars may be returning before the holiday season.

According to sources, a Plan D is being considered, which would force diners to eat outside once more.

This year, the Sun’s Jabs Army assisted in the administration of millions of jabs, and now we’re calling Brits to get their boosters.

“These early estimates show that, a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching Omicron than Delta,” Mary Ramsay, the UKHSA’s jabs chief, said.

“However, the evidence suggests that this risk is significantly reduced after a booster vaccine.”

“We expect the vaccines to provide better protection against Covid-19’s serious complications.”

According to leaked proposals first reported by The Sun, health officials are planning to vaccinate children aged five to 11 next spring.

Officials in the healthcare field have now been informed…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.