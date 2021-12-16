LATEST – PM holds Covid press conference amid fears that the Covid strain will ruin Christmas

BORIS Johnson held a press conference on Downing Street yesterday evening amid fears that Omicron will ruin Christmas for millions of people and trigger a January lockdown.

The Prime Minister appeared in No 10 with Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty to give the nation a sobering update on the virus’s spread.

He renewed his call for more British citizens to come forward as boosters, preventing the need for harsher restrictions on daily life.

Scientists gave a “daunting” update to Cabinet yesterday about the spread of Omicron across the country, prompting the PM’s address.

As the threat posed by the Omicron variant has increased, those leading the effort to combat coronavirus are likely to work on Christmas Day, according to England’s chief medical officer.

Professor Chris Whitty said he expected his plans to be canceled because the situation was “pretty depressing” to think about the gaps on rotas that would be seen in the health service.

Boris Johnson said he has “pretty modest” plans, adding, “I expect a lot of us to be working throughout the period.”

Prof Whitty recently urged people to deprioritize some social interactions in order to ensure that the meetings they wanted to attend could happen.

He predicted that his Christmas plans with his family would be disrupted this year.

“Realistically, I think there’s a high chance that my original Christmas plans with family will be disrupted,” he said at a Downing Street press conference.

I’m hoping it’s not completely, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Instead of going to watch a game this weekend, a national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium to get their booster.

During a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night, Dr. Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England, offered the advice amid an increase in cases of the Omicron Covid variant.

“This is our chance to make choices for ourselves and for our NHS,” Dr. Kanani said. “If you’re going to a stadium this weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help out to give a vaccine, rather than going to watch a game.”

“And to that point, if you’re a role model in society, please get your vaccine because it’s up to all of us right now to lead the way and make decisions that will help to protect society.”

At Wembley Stadium, Downing Street had previously announced the opening of mass vaccination centers…

