[Leaked] Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Was Approved After Tests On ONLY 38 People, Antibodies Fall Below Average On 42nd Day

Russian documents revealed that the country’s coronavirus vaccine now hailed as the first in the world showed negative side-effects such as pain, swelling, and fever. This is in contrast to President Vladimir Putin’s claim that her daughter who was inoculated did not suffer any side-effect other than fever. More surprisingly, aAccording to Daily Mail UK’s latest report, the leaked information came after the vaccine was approved and tested on only 38 people.

Also Read: Fauci Warns over ‘COVID-19 and Flu Convergence’, Calls for ‘Universal Wearing of Masks’ at Schools

Although the effectiveness of the much-trumpeted Russian drug is claimed to be “unknown,” the country registered the vaccine after just 42 days of research, as stated by the Fontanka news agency. The report also explained that Vladimir Putin claimed that the vaccine was able to pass all the critical medical tests, even though one of the submitted registration documents stated that there are no clinical studies to prove the vaccine’s epidemiological effectiveness.

Also Read: Putin: Russia Will Register World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine ‘in a Few Days’ Despite Experts Calling It a ‘Pandora Box’

The vaccine called “Sputnik V” was questioned by medical experts, asking if it has the ability to develop sufficient antibodies. Putin was criticized by scientists, saying that Russia’s move was “reckless and foolish,” claiming that the pandemic could worsen if the vaccine is ineffective and dangerous.

Although the Russian leader said that his daughter had not suffered from any side effects, except for high temperature, Fontanka explained that AEs (adverse events) were shown in the long list, which happened very often and frequently.

“It is not possible to more accurately determine the incidence of AEs due to the limited sample of study participants,” said the vaccine’s producer, the Gamaleya Research Institute. 144 separate adverse events in the 38 healthy volunteers were reported.

The vaccinated individuals were able to pass the medical trials without consequences. However, 31 volunteers suffered from the vaccine’s side-effects on the 42nd day of the vaccination. These side-effects included pain, hyperthermia, swelling, and itching at the body part where the drug was injected.

Lack of energy or Physical weakness, fever, malaise, decreased appetite, diarrhea, headaches, sore throat, nasal congestion, and runny nose is included in the reported common manifestations. The medical tests also revealed that the volunteers’ antibodies dropped below the average levels on the 42nd day of vaccination.

It was also explained that Sputnik V is not permitted to be used on individuals who are under 18 years or beyond 60 years old, since the vaccine still lacks medical research. The report also stated that pregnant and lactating women are not advised to have the vaccine because its safety and efficacy are not studied yet, including interaction with other drugs or medicines.

For more news update about “Sputnik V” vaccine, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: Experts Say Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine is ‘Scary’, But Some Countries Already Pre-Ordered A Billion Doses





This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.