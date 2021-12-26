A delicious Boxing Day treat is leftover turkey curry.

Make a spicy curry with leftover turkey.

The day after Thanksgiving, leftover turkey can be just as tasty.

You can sling it into a sandwich and layer it like a chicken club sandwich to avoid wasting food.

How about something a little more exotic if you prefer something a little hotter in terms of spice and temperature?

A spicy curry is a quick and easy way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

Serve with naan or rice, or use Salmas crackers to scoop up the deliciously fragrant curry.

Sanissimo Salmas provided this recipe.

In 20 minutes, you’ll have a meal for 4 people.

