Lexi Reed, a social media influencer, has vanished.

LEXI Reed is an Instagram sensation who has lost more than 300 pounds in less than a year and a half and has chronicled her incredible weight loss journey.

Around 750,000 people follow her Instagram account fatgirlfedup.

Reed has been hospitalized for about a month.

Reed is recovering in the hospital, according to her husband Danny, and focusing on getting “back to health” after being placed on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma.

According to an Instagram post by Reed, 31, he became very ill a few weeks ago.

“Sorry for the late update but I (@discoveringdanny and family) have been focusing on getting Lexi back to health,” Danny captioned a photo of Reed hooked up to a ventilator in a hospital bed.

” Lexi had been sick for a few weeks and couldn’t eat anything.

“She then began acting strangely, so I took her to the hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, put on a medically induced [coma], put on a ventilator, and told me that her organs were failing.”

“They also informed me that if I had waited, she might have died.”

“She’s on dialysis, can’t walk, and is trying to get back on her feet.”

She’s awake, but still sick, according to Danny.

Reed became famous in 2016 after filming her weight loss journey with Danny, who lost 95 pounds.

“A friend challenged us to 30 days of no eating out, cheat meals, soda, or alcohol,” Reed said in an interview with People in 2018.

“We began cooking, meal prepping, calorie counting, and reading nutrition labels.”

Over the course of two years, the couple lost a total of 407 pounds, with Lexi stating, “It wasn’t about the weight we lost, it was about the life we gained.”

In 2019, the weight loss influencer shared two Transformation Tuesday photos: one from before her skin removal surgery, when she was still dealing with a lot of extra skin, and another from two months after the procedure.

“Covered in scars in both photos, but both beautiful wounds from one hell of a fight,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Every step has been worth the fight to give this body the care it needs, from losing 312 pounds to having 7 lbs. of skin removed in a 9-hour surgery.”

“Both girls are strong, and I’ve always loved myself, especially the one who was brave enough to begin.”

In the post, she also included a motivational message for her followers, writing: “We…

