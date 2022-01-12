Lidl has introduced £6.99 children’s trainers, but they’re different.

Lidl has released £6.99 children’s trainers, but there’s something special about them.

However, you’d better hurry because, thanks to their unique feature, they’re sure to be a hit with kids.

Why? Because these trainers aren’t just plain white shoes with a black pattern on them; they can be colored in by children.

The new shoes, according to the budget supermarket chain, will help spark their creativity by providing endless possibilities while also providing comfort to your child.

The chain described their Color-In Trainers as a “perfect indoor activity for children” because they allow them to “transform these blank canvases into their very own – and truly unique – masterpieces with their favorite colors.”

“Whether they go for a bold monochrome look or something more colorful, the possibilities are endless, and Lidl’s Colour-In Trainers are sure to spark children’s creativity.”

The shoes will be available beginning January 13 and will be available until supplies run out.

However, as with most Lidl products, they sell out quickly, so act quickly.

They come in sizes seven to thirteen, and each pair has a comfort tongue and ankle padding for added support.

Have you purchased these shoes or are you planning to purchase them as soon as possible?

If that’s the case, please let us know, and if your child colors them in, we’d love to see it.