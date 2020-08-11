Lionel Messi has £900 mattress that ‘kills Covid-19’ and protects Barcelona star – Latest News

It will be played in front of empty seats at the Estadio da Luz is Lisbon, Portugal, as supporters are still not allowed at games due to the disease.

The Barcelona captain is preparing to lead his side in their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Friday.

Lionel Messi is using a £900 mattress that can ‘kill off Covid-19’ by wiping away the disease with nanoparticles, protecting the Barcelona captain from the disease ahead of their Champions League quarter-final

But reports from Spain have shown how Messi is combatting the disease in his sleep.

Lionel Messi is using a £900 mattress that “kills Covid-19” and protects the Barcelona star from the disease.

There are concerns in Europe that Covid-19 is back on the rise, with Britain putting plans into place to stop it spreading across the border.

Nanoparticles in the tissue material of the £900 mattress wipe away 99 per cent of viruses of bacteria to achieve this.

It boasts a system, called “Viruclean”, that removes traces of Covid-19 from the bed if an infected person sleeps on it.

Messi is among several La Liga stars, as well as the Argentine’s international team-mate Sergio Aguero, to have invested in a mattress designed by TEC MOON.

And Messi can even get his skilful feet, which have helped the 33-year-old to 634 goals in 730 appearances, massaged by the bed.

But the 33-year-old’s time at the Nou Camp could be coming to an end as he is set to be offered a £235m deal by Inter Milan.

It comes as the forward has been holding nothing back in his latest team talks at Barcelona, with an X-rated rant in the 3-1 win against Napoli caught on camera.

The superstar is yet to agree a new deal with the Spanish champions and as things stand will be available on a free next summer.

With a collective salary of £235m over the length of that contract, Messi would earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo does at Juventus.

And the Nerazzurri are willing to hand the 33-year-old £60million a season and would offer him a four year deal.