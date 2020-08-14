Local coronavirus lockdowns in north-west England to remain in place – Latest News

Those affected cannot visit people from other houses indoors, owing to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Restrictions on household gatherings in parts of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester will continue.

People living in the affected areas are currently not allowed to visit other households or mix in indoor venues under the new rules, owing to a marked rise in coronavirus cases

There has not yet been a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area.

Lockdown measures will remain in place in north-west England, the government has confirmed.

Have you been affected by the new coronavirus lockdown measures? Share your experiences in the comments below

Data shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle, while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen, according to the Department of Health.

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas will also remain shut.

A government statement confirmed: “The Health Secretary, in collaboration with local leaders, has agreed that the rules must remain in place at present.”

Health Minister Edward Argar said: “I’d like to thank everyone in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester for their continued patience in following these vital rules put in place to tackle the spread of the disease – I know it hasn’t been easy.”

The measures will be reviewed again next week.

Leicester became the first city to impose a local lockdown on June 29, with non-essential shops shut and schools closed.

He added: “It is essential we all remain vigilant, and I urge everyone in these areas to continue to follow the rules – wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.”

However, limits on house visits remained in place.

Some restrictions were eased last month, and pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen on August 3.