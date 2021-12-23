Lockdown may be able to halt a wave of Omicron hospitalizations, but Sage warns that it may be too late.

Although a lockdown can prevent a wave of Omicron hospitalizations, Sage warns that it may be too late.

Sage claims that LOCKDOWN will stop the Omicron wave, but it may be too late.

Experts claim that if ministers delay draconian measures, British citizens may face longer-term restrictions.

However, in a double blow, the panel claims that even if swift action is taken, it is unclear whether this will be enough to stem the fast-spreading strain.

The true threat of Omicron is outlined by the government scientific advisory group in a draft of papers published today.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson mulls over their models in order to decide whether to further infuriate Britons by shutting down the country.

Mr Johnson has stated that there is currently insufficient data to justify new curbs just before Christmas, but that he is “hour by hour” reviewing the situation.

According to Sage minutes, if the PM waits too long, restrictions will have to be extended and NHS care will be jeopardized.

The researchers compared models from different groups, admitting that there were a number of unknowns, such as the severity of Omicron illness and the impact of booster shots.

“Even a short intervention, if implemented early enough, could reduce both peak and total admissions,” it said.

“The main advantage of a quick intervention would be to flatten the admissions peak and allow more people to receive boosters.”

“If measures are implemented later, after hospital admissions have increased significantly, they may be too late to prevent a period of very high admissions.”

According to a statement released by the chairs of Sage’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group, the wave could grow so quickly that even a short intervention might not be enough.

“It is also possible, however, that the coming wave will grow so quickly that a brief intervention will not be enough to keep admissions and occupancy below a tolerable threshold,” it said.

“In these circumstances, implementing an intervention early would allow time to determine whether it is insufficient to avoid a loss of care quality and adjust accordingly.”

“If measures are implemented later, ‘in an emergency,’ when hospitals are already in trouble, they will need to be in place for longer and may be too late to prevent quality-of-care compromises.”

Every day, new data on Omicron emerges, including the fact that the outbreak appears to be fizzling in hard-hit parts of South Africa.

Two new studies published yesterday added to the growing body of evidence that Omicron causes milder disease and, as a result, should be avoided.

