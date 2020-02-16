Locum GP who caught coronavirus from super-spreader businessman at French chalet

Coronavirus fears have gripped the school attended by ‘super-spreader’ Steve Walsh’s children, with two members of staff told to self-isolate amid fears they may have caught the deadly virus.

Cottesmore St Mary’s Catholic Primary School’s headteacher today wrote to parents telling them two people from the school had come into contact with a coronavirus patient. No details were given about the cases.

It comes as pupils at another school in the city had been told they could stay at home after a teacher had come into contact with someone who had spent time with one of Brighton’s six infected patients.

Health officials are frantically hunting for patients, pub-goers and attendees of a yoga class who are feared to have come into close contact with Mr Walsh or two GPs he accidentally infected.

A GP surgery was yesterday sealed off and cleaned by a team in hazmat suits after it was revealed locum doctor Dr Catriona Greenwood had caught the killer virus – today named COVID-19 – from Mr Walsh at a French ski chalet.

A second branch of the surgery, located less than two miles away, was closed today for ‘organisational health and safety reasons’ – the same excuse offered to patients at the Warmdene branch yesterday.

Brighton is at the centre of Britain’s coronavirus crisis, with six of the UK’s eight confirmed cases diagnosed in the city. More than 43,000 people have caught the SARS-like infection worldwide and at least 1,000 have died.

MailOnline understands Dr Greenwood, also known by her married name Saynor, treated at least one patient at the Warmdene branch of the County Oak Medical Centre last week in an admin locum shift.

Dr Greenwood had been a GP at the surgery for almost 20 years before she left Britain last year to start a new life in the French Alps with her family. She returns to the UK periodically to fill well-paid ‘locum’ shifts.

A source close to the surgery revealed she saw at least one patient at Warmdene in an admin shift. They said: ‘She comes back to Brighton for locum work. She carried out an admin shift at the surgery last Thursday.’

She is quarantined in a hospital in London. Her husband Bob and one of their three children are also being treated for the virus in France, as well as three others Britons who caught the infection at the same chalet in Les Contamines Montjoie.

Dr Greenwood and her husband owned the chalet, located near Chamonix. Mr Walsh had stayed there after flying to the French Alps from a conference in Singapore, where he unknowingly caught the virus at the end of January.

Scout leader Mr Walsh, 53, this morning confirmed he was Brighton’s ‘super-spreader’. The businessman is feared to have infected at least 11 people – including five Britons in France, one in Spain and five in Brighton.

Mr Walsh, whose children attend the Cottesmore primary school that sent out an alert to parents today, passed on the infection before showing any symptoms of the killer SARS-like infection.

He claims he has recovered from the never-before-seen virus. He is still quarantined in a London hospital and his family have been asked to isolate themselves ‘as a precaution’.

Brighton residents have been gripped by fear after the spate of coronavirus cases in the city.

Members of a yoga class attended by a coronavirus patient at the Cornerstone Community Centre were told to stay indoors and avoid interacting with people amid concerns they may have caught the virus during the session. It has been shut until February 17 because of ‘staffing shortages’, according to Allison Ollerenshaw, the chair of trustees.

Patcham Nursing Home, in the north of the city, last night closed its doors to all visitors as a ‘precaution’ after an infected GP – either Dr Greenwood or a second, unnamed male doctor – last week visited the facility, which cares for 24 elderly residents.

And students at Bevendean Primary School were this morning told they can stay at home if they want after a teacher is in ‘self-isolation’ over fears they caught the coronavirus. The school, which has more than 400 pupils, said a member of staff had been in contact with someone who had spent time around one of the six coronavirus patients in Brighton.

While headteacher of Cottesmore St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Rachel Breen, wrote to parents telling them the two had been isolated to ‘reduce the risk of the virus spreading’. It has not closed but said students can stay at home if they wish.

Parents of pupils at Varndean School were today emailed to say that a ‘person from our school community’ has been told by PHE to self-isolate for 14 days, Brighton and Hove News reports.

As the global death toll hit 1,018 and the Department of Health threatened to arrest anyone who attempts to flee quarantine, it also emerged today:

A spokeswoman for Patcham Nursing Home in Brighton said: ‘One GP involved visited a week ago. The nursing home is closed for visitors. You can’t go in and out ­–­ imagine how many people are going in and out of a nursing home all day. This is just a precaution – nobody is unwell.’

Parents of children at Bevendean said they were left ‘shaking with fear’ after getting an email this morning to warn of the potential coronavirus case.

A mother with a six-year old son at the school told The Argus: ‘I’m still shaking. I was going to take my child to school, but then I got the email at 7.10 this morning. I’m just glad I checked.

‘The pupils have been given the choice whether to go in or not ­– it’s up to parents, and if they take the time off it goes down as an authorised absence.

‘I’m not sending my child to school. I’m not sending him for the rest of the week. I’m scared of this virus. It’s left the whole country scared. My son’s scared too. He doesn’t want to go to school.’

Super-spreader Mr Walsh lives with his wife Catherine and contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organised by Servomex, a British gas analytics company he works for, more than two weeks ago.

He then travelled to Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, for a ski break to stay with friends Bob and Catriona Saynor, who own the chalet where 11 people were exposed to the virus. They are both believed to have coronavirus and so has their nine-year-old son.

Mr Walsh then flew from Geneva to London on an easyJet plane with 100-plus passengers and crew before going to his local pub, The Brigadier in Hove, and a group yoga session at the Cornerstone Community Centre.

A worker at the community centre on Church Road revealed staff members who were in the class had been told to self-isolate.

The worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told Mirror Online: ‘Public Health England assured us that no one other than people in that class with that person are at risk. My understanding is that they have all been contacted.

‘A member of staff attended that class so they have been told to self-isolate – but no one else [no other staff members].’

Public Health England (PHE) is believed to have contacted everyone who attended the class in Hove last Monday.

Mr Walsh, who had not shown symptoms at the time, then fell ill later that week and took himself to the Royal Sussex County Hospital Brighton with flu symptoms before being rushed into quarantine in London last week.

This morning it emerged that pupils at Bevendean Primary School were told they could stay at home if they wished after a teacher was put in self-isolation over fears they have the virus.

In a statement, the school said: ‘We have just been made aware that a member of our staff has been in close contact with someone who has been advised by Public Health England to self-isolate as they have been in direct contact with the coronavirus. We are currently in communication with the local authority and Public Health England for further advice and information however we feel that it is our duty to make you aware of what is happening.

‘The school will remain open until further notice however if you wish to keep your child off of school at this time, then we will authorise this absence. Please contact the school if you are keeping your child off.

‘Whilst nothing has been confirmed, the health and safety of our school community is of paramount importance to us and we have therefore taken this unprecedented step until we have more information.

‘Please keep an eye on the website for further information and updates as we have them. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.’

A father who is not taking his daughter to school said: ‘God knows how many other cases there are. We don’t know. It’s a ticking time bomb.

‘I’m really worried. We’ve had so many cases. How many people who have been told to self-isolate have been out and about, going to the shop or the pub? My daughter’s in reception. I don’t think she understands.’

Yesterday it was revealed the illness has struck down two GPs – feared to be Catriona Saynor and a doctor friend who was also in the Alps at the end of January.

The Coronavirus is spiralling out of in Brighton and health bosses are intentionally hiding information about the super-spreader, a top city councillor said.

Professor Samer Bagaeen, a leading figure on Brighton and Hove City Council’s Health board said Public Health England (PHE), the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Brighton and Hove City Council have lost control of the situation by keeping residents ill-informed.

He said: ‘I think they have not been straight with everyone from the start and have intentionally hid the implications of the infections.

‘We don’t know who in the city has been exposed and where. We should have been informed since day one. You have people who are ‘self isolating’ but could still be going to the shops.

‘And the council has told us councillors that we must not speak to journalists. The problem is that nobody is stepping into a leadership role and everyone is passing the buck.’

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia, said: ‘Patient confidentiality is important but we may now be at the point where the public’s need to know more information is greater.

‘It would be helpful to know if he got a taxi straight home or got a bus and stopped off at the supermarket. Letting the public know this timeline will reassure many that they are not at risk.’

Tracking down the patients doctors has been made a priority because the virus is known to be particularly dangerous for those with pre-existing health conditions.

NHS sources stressed a maximum of 15 patients came into contact with them since their return from the French chalet.

The Brighton doctors are among 11 Britons thought to have caught the virus from a ‘super-spreader’, a middle-aged businessman who contracted it in Singapore. He is believed to be a scoutmaster and married father-of-one.

Whitehall sources suggested the cluster of cases meant hundreds of people would now have to be tested for the virus. The news comes as the death toll from the killer disease tops 1,000.

At least one of the infected doctors is thought to have practised at the County Oak Medical Centre on Carden Hill. It was shut down on Monday for a deep clean.

On Tuesday morning it emerged that a second branch of the surgery – located less than two miles away – has also been closed.

A sign fixed to the door of the Deneway branch says: ‘The surgery is closed due to organisational health and safety reasons. Please contact 111 if you need to speak to a health professional.’

Mr Walsh apparently passed the virus on to a group he stayed with at a French ski chalet close to Mont Blanc. Six of the infected Britons are being treated in France and Spain, but the other five, including the GPs, are back in the Brighton area.

The World Health Organisation expressed its alarm about the situation last night. ‘The detection of this small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire,’ said its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He said it was worrying that the illness had been transmitted by people with no travel history to China, where the virus originated.

Until the Country Oak medical centre reopens, the surgery’s 7,600 patients have been told to call NHS 111 if they are unwell or 999 if they have a life-threatening emergency.

A GP who has worked at the practice, Catriona Greenwood, owns the French chalet with her husband.

However, there is no official confirmation that she is infected with the virus.

According to Brighton and Hove News she worked an ‘admin’ day at the surgery last week but did not meet any patients.

Public Health England is also trying to trace anyone who came into contact with the other Britons who were infected on the ski holiday.

They have told a dozen people in Brighton to go into quarantine and they are sending them texts every morning asking them to reply ‘yes’ or ‘no’ if they have symptoms.

Five staff at the Grenadier pub in Hove have been instructed to ‘self-isolate’ after the super-spreader spent two hours there on February 1.

One bar worker was told they needed to be within two metres of an infected person for longer than 20 minutes to have any risk of picking up the infection.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director of PHE, said: ‘Two of these new cases are healthcare workers and as soon as they were identified, we advised them to self-isolate in order to keep patient contact to a minimum.

‘We are now working urgently to identify all patients and other healthcare workers who may have come into close contact, and at this stage we believe this to be a relatively small number.’

The fact that this super-spreader passed the disease to 11 Britons –five of whom returned to the UK and may have infected others themselves – has concerned scientists. ‘

Last week Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said patients tended to spread the disease to only two or three people.

It is possible the inhabitants of the chalet were in very close contact and the man may not have had any symptoms.

Andrew Freedman of Cardiff University’s School of Medicine said: ‘It does appear that the index case has passed on the infection to an unusually large number of contacts.

‘As such, he could be termed a super-spreader.

‘This may occur as result of someone being infectious despite having few or no symptoms, meaning they are unaware they have the infection.

‘It can also result from someone coming into close contact with an unusually large number of people or someone carrying a larger than normal quantity of the virus.’

The super-spreader, who lives in Brighton, contracted the virus at a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organised by Servomex, a British gas analytics company.

He then flew to France and spent four days in a chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie.

This chalet has been pinpointed as the centre of this outbreak. It is owned by Miss Greenwood, one of the infected GPs, and her husband Bob Saynor, 48, an environmental consultant.

Mr Saynor is being treated for the virus in France with his nine-year-old son and five other Britons.

A British father of two who also stayed at the chalet is in hospital in Majorca.

The 13 Britons to have contracted the virus include Alan Steele who fell ill on his honeymoon aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan.

Two Chinese nationals are being treated in Newcastle after testing positive for the virus in York.

Brighton pharmacists have sold out of hand sanitisers and face masks.