London coronavirus victim turned up at Lewisham A&E in an UBER

London’s first coronavirus victim went to A&E in an Uber on Sunday, it has been revealed.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s and living with family in London, had caught the virus in China and become ill after flying into Heathrow at the weekend.

After taking herself to A&E in Lewisham, south-east London, she was then tested and sent home for three days before the results came back positive.

The hospital said no patients came close to her and confirmed that two nurses who did are in self-isolation at home in case they start to feel ill.

The patient’s behaviour went against official advice to stay at home and call 111 to avoid spreading the disease, reported The Guardian.

She is now being treated at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, which is one of four in the country with specialist infectious diseases units.

The number of people in the UK confirmed to have been infected with the virus now stands at nine, with six in Brighton and two in York.

Uber said it had suspended the driver who carried the woman and is in contact with Public Health England.

An Uber spokeswoman said: ‘We received a request from Public Health England for information about a passenger who has now been confirmed as having coronavirus.

‘Out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily suspended the account of the driver who transported the individual to hospital, and we remain in close contact with Public Health England.

‘We have a dedicated online portal for public health authorities to contact Uber for information about riders and drivers, and we will take action on any user accounts on the recommendation of those authorities.’

In a statement to the PA news agency, Ben Travis, chief executive of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, said: ‘There has been a confirmed case of coronavirus from a patient who self-presented at the A&E department of University Hospital Lewisham on Sunday February 9.

‘The test result was confirmed as positive on Wednesday February 12 and we have been in touch with all staff who came into contact with the patient. The patient went to St Thomas’ yesterday evening.

‘Our colleagues in our emergency departments are following the latest advice and protocols from Public Health England. In this case, the patient self-presented at our A&E.

‘As soon as the patient did this, the patient was given a mask and then escorted to be tested in the dedicated area we have assigned for coronavirus testing outside the A&E building – while awaiting the installation of a purpose-built “pod”.

‘As further assessment was required, the patient was then taken to a dedicated isolation room in the emergency department.

‘In line with our protocols, throughout their care, the patient was escorted and did not come into contact with other patients.

‘The patient was later discharged and taken home by London Ambulance Service.

‘All staff who had direct contact with the patient have been contacted, including two members of staff who are undergoing active surveillance at home for a 14-day period as a precautionary measure – following the advice of Public Health England.’

After London’s first coronavirus case was revealed, doctors warned the Underground train network could be a ‘hotbed’ for the spread of the virus.

There are concerns the city’s status as a transport hub could exacerbate the spread of the virus, however doctors have said the risk of infection for residents in the capital remains low.

‘In general, if an initial case is in a densely populated area, then the risk of sustained person-to-person transmission following is higher,’ Dr Robin Thompson of Oxford University said.

‘This is exacerbated by the fact that London is a transport hub, and the underground could provide a network to spread the virus quickly.

‘As a result, given this case was in London, it might be expected that there is an increased risk posed by this case compared to the others we have seen.’

The revelations about the London patient come as the parents of an eight-month-old baby in Brighton are afraid he has caught the virus from an infected GP.

Two doctors in the seaside city are known to have been infected with the illness, and one of them treated the boy, who has pre-existing medical conditions.

The family, including the boy’s mother, were taken to Worthing A&E by paramedics in full hazmat suits yesterday for tests, with results expected on Friday.

The eight-month-old boy’s father told The Daily Telegraph his son has ‘all the symptoms’, adding: ‘We’re in hell.’

He said: ‘My little boy has haemophilia and a lung condition, so he’s already poorly. My ex-partner took him in to get checked out last Tuesday. We took him back yesterday morning, and as we arrived home at about 1pm we got a call from Worthing A&E.

‘They said both my son and his mum had been in direct contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, and told us to stay at home.’

He said both his children have ‘flu-like symptoms, everything associated with the virus’.

The family’s fear comes as NHS staff accused bosses of keeping them in the dark about the fact one of those five carriers – an A&E doctor – had tested positive for the illness.

Doctors at Worthing Hospital they were ‘furious’ their infected colleague’s condition was not widely disclosed despite posing a potential risk to patients and staff.

An unnamed doctor who works in Worthing A&E said that NHS bosses had not told staff that one of their colleagues had been diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2.

She said: ‘I had to go into work this morning knowing someone in A&E had tested positive for coronavirus yet we had been told nothing.

‘The first we heard about it was when we read it in the local newspaper. I was shocked and when I checked with colleagues I found they hadn’t been told either but were expected to turn up for work as normal.

‘But what really angered me was managers knew about this and while they are telling everyone else about it only the people who were on duty at the time had been informed.

‘I think, given the seriousness of the outbreak, the very least they could do is tell staff who are working under that threat. Staff are furious.’

Dr George Findlay, deputy chief executive of Western Sussex Hospitals, said the hospital began contacting patients and staff who met the infected doctor as soon as the case was discovered.

Yesterday, a top scientist warned that as many as 60 per cent of Britons could catch the virus. Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, warned the NHS may be picking up only one in three cases.

He pointed out that UK tracing efforts had so far only focused on people who had been abroad.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Professor Ferguson said: ‘If it truly establishes itself in terms of community person-to-person transmission it will behave a lot like a flu pandemic with maybe 60 per cent of the population getting infected, but most of those people having very mild symptoms.’

The Brighton coronavirus ‘super-spreader’ who accidentally infected 11 people staying in the same French ski chalet was released from hospital yesterday after the NHS declared he is not contagious and ‘poses no risk to the public’.

Scout leader Steve Walsh, 53, has left the isolation unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London after picking up the deadly disease at a Singapore business conference last month and inadvertently spreading it on his 6,736-mile journey home to Hove via the Alps.

The father-of-two gas sales executive has been reunited with his wife and two children in East Sussex, who have been in self-quarantine since he tested positive last week for the never-before-seen virus, which has today been called SARS-CoV-2 and has killed more than 1,100 people across the world.

He said: ‘I’m happy to be home and feeling well. I want to give a big thank you to the NHS who have been great throughout and my thoughts are with everyone around the world who continues to be affected by the virus. It’s good to be back with my family.’

Mr Walsh decided to reveal his identity yesterday after inadvertently putting Brighton at the centre of Britain’s coronavirus crisis after five people on his ski holiday – including at least two doctors, one of whom has been named as Dr Catriona Greenwood – also tested positive.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director, said: ‘I’m pleased to say that – following two negative tests for coronavirus, twenty-four hours apart – Mr Walsh has been discharged from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, having made a full recovery following his treatment.

‘Mr Walsh’s symptoms were mild and he is no longer contagious, and poses no risk to the public, he is keen to return to his normal life and spend time with his family out of the media spotlight.

‘I would like to thank the clinical team who treated Mr Walsh in hospital, as well as all the NHS staff who are working hard with other health organisations to limit the spread of coronavirus and treat the small numbers who have contracted the illness. Anyone with any health concerns should contact NHS 111.’

His next-door neighbour of 15 years said the father-of-two is ‘feeling fine’ but feels concerned about how he will be perceived.

‘I’ve spoken to his wife Cathy directly and to Steve by email and they are absolutely terrified of being made scapegoats for all this which would be totally unfair,’ Ian Henshall, a 59-year-old author, told The Mirror.

‘He acted as quickly as he possibly could as soon as he got ill. They are a lovely family. He is feeling fine now and Cathy is hoping he will be able to leave isolation and come home soon.

‘They are just obviously very concerned about being made scapegoats in all this.’