London NHS trust becomes the first to record 100 coronavirus deaths

A London NHS trust has become the first to record 100 coronavirus deaths as data shows more than 100 hospitals in England have confirmed fatalities.

As the death toll reached 2,352 yesterday, London North West University Healthcare Trust emerged as having the highest number of victims.

A total of 113 coronavirus patients had died at its Central Middlesex Hospital, Ealing Hospital, Northwick Park Hospital and St Mark’s Hospital by April 1.

It’s almost double that of St George’s University Hospitals Foundation Trust, covering four hospitals in London, which had recorded 64 deaths.

The breakdown is based on yesterday’s data and has not included today’s update – which took the UK victim count up to 2,921.

The killer coronavirus has now spread to every corner of England, with Rutland being the last to declare cases, four since last Friday.

Today the number of people who have tested positive tipped 33,700. But the Government’s shambolic testing regime means thousands of COVID-19 patients are not recorded, leaving the scale of the outbreak unclear.

Last night it was revealed a fifth NHS medic had died of COVID-19, amid warnings from experts that doctors will die as a result of treating coronavirus patients without adequate testing or protection.

Fewer than 3,000 of the 550,000 NHS frontline workers have been tested despite at least 15 to 25 per cent of the workforce either self-isolating or having symptoms.

Today’s coronavirus figures for the UK were the bleakest so far, with 569 new deaths reported. Yesterday 563 deaths were recorded.

NHS England listed 20 of those deaths at London North West University Healthcare Trust (LNWH), which occurred between March 18 and March 31. The Trust has been contacted for comment.

The trusts Northwick Park Hospital, in Harrow, became the first hospital to declare a ‘critical incident’ in relation to coronavirus on March 19.

The north-west London hospital was overwhelmed with admissions to ICU after a surge of coronavirus patients, with a senior doctor calling the situation ‘f***ing petrifying’.

Following LNWH and St George’s, The Royal Wolverhampton Trust has the third highest overall fatalities at 62. It runs Cannock Chase Hospital and New Cross Hospital.

Then it’s two more London trusts – Barts Health and Croydon Health Services, both reporting 60 deaths each.

Barts Health covers five hospitals in the centre of London and East London, where a growing number of cases are being reported daily.

Croydon Health Services covers just two hospitals – Croydon University Hospital in Thornton Heath, and Purley War Memorial Hospital in Purley.

The trusts reporting the highest deaths care for patients in some of England’s hotspots, according to data from Public Health England.

For example, Birmingham, the authority which has the highest (734) recorded cases so far, comes sixth in the deaths league, with 56.

However, Hampshire, where at least 652 people have tested positive, has only reported 14 deaths so far Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust.

Surrey has the third highest number of cases (571) followed by Sheffield (541) and Brent (506).

London boroughs Southwark (474), Lambeth (462) and Croydon (380) are among the hardest hit authorities.

London’s cumulative cases (8,341) make it the worst affected of all regions, before the Midlands (4,139) and South East (3,108).

But official numbers do not give the full picture, as it has become apparent that potentially millions of unrecorded coronavirus patients are either suffering or have recovered in the UK.

The UK could already have had 1.8million coronavirus patients with one in every 37 people having caught the disease, according to research published by Imperial College London yesterday.

The dire situation only adds more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step up surveillance, after he admitted yesterday that mass testing is the only way to ease the lockdown strangling the economy.

In a video released from his self-isolation in Downing Street last night, he said it was the solution to the ‘puzzle’. ‘This is how we will defeat it in the end,’ he said.

For weeks, ministers have repeatedly said they are ‘ramping up’ testing, but with little to show for futile efforts.

The first week of February, when there were three cases of coronavirus in the UK, testing capacity was boosted to 1,000 people a day in England.

Two months later, with 100,000 times more cases (30,000), testing capacity has been increased to 10,000. But this number has not been reached yet.

Overall 152,979 people have been tested as of April 1 9am.

The aim is to reach 25,000 tests per day, with the ultimate aim being several hundred thousand. But health officials say this target will not be met until the end of April.

A brutal blame game is under way within government today over the failure to scale up the testing regime with speed.

Tests have so far been focused on those admitted to hospital, with anyone with milder symptoms told to self-isolate at home.

It means many people, including frontline healthcare workers, could be isolating for no reason after contracting ordinary seasonal ailments like coughs and colds, or self-isolating because someone in their home has COVID-19 symptoms.

The Government has vowed to rapidly increase testing for healthcare staff specifically, after it emerged that around a quarter of the NHS staff are absent from work, including doctors and nurses.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director of PHE, has also admitted doctors could be spreading the disease to patients while not displaying symptoms, since it can take three to five days for anyone infected to show outward signs in the majority of cases.

The Royal College of Physicians, the Royal College of Nursing and the British Medical Association also say testing of frontline staff is desperately needed in order to protect staff from COVID-19.

Five NHS medics have died while on the COVID-19 frontline. The latest was Thomas Harvey, 57, who picked up the coronavirus when treating a patient in London, his family have revealed.

Mr Harvey worked for the NHS for more than 20 years at Goodmayes Hospital in east London and had to self-isolate after catching the virus. Paramedics broke down his door after he stopped responding while isolated and he died later that day.

Mr Harvey is believed to have expressed concerns about the lack of protective equipment for NHS workers and told his wife that he was given a ‘flimsy apron and no mask’.

An ongoing row about adequate Personal Protective Clothing has led the BMA to slam the Government for putting NHS staff at risk of serious illness or death.

Mr Harvey’s death follows that of GP Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, of Leigh-on-Sea, Essex; consultant Amged El-Hawrani, 55, of Burton, surgeon Dr Adil El Tayar, 63, of Hereford, and Dr Alfa Saadu who had been working at Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

Many experts warn mass testing of the community is the only way to understand the outbreak severity, and it to ease the lockdown restrictions.

Anthony Costello, professor of global health and sustainable development at University College London, said mass testing would give the country a ‘control mechanism’ to lift the lockdown without having to wait until effective drugs or a vaccine has been found.

Although the Government says it has bought millions of tests, giving hope that improvements were finally being made, these still have to be proven to work before being used.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has said repeatedly: ‘The one thing that is worse than no test is a bad test.’

Some unusual locations have been set up as mass testing sites – furniture giant Ikea, in Wembley, and theme park Chessington have been set up as drive-through testing centres for frontline NHS staff.

But yesterday, photos showed how the pop-up testing facilities were poorly managed. While Chessington was practically empty, queues of people tried to get into Ikea’s car park.

The Government has used a lack of available chemicals as an excuse for a shortage of test kits – which The Chemical Industries Association denied was a problem for the NHS.