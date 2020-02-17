London’s second coronavirus patient? Paramedics in hazmat suits march a man out of Paddington flat

Paramedics in hazmat suits have today been filmed marching a man out of a flat in central London hours after the first coronavirus patient was confirmed in the capital.

Two medics in full protective gowns, gloves and face masks got out of an ambulance and carried heavy-duty rucksacks into a block of flats in Paddington at 9.45am.

One of the staff was said to have told bystanders there was ‘a confirmed case in the building’ and asked if people could refrain from taking pictures.

Five minutes later they emerged escorting a man in a black hoodie out of the block before loading him into the back of the ambulance and driving off.

It has sparked fears London’s first coronavirus patient may have already infected countless others in the capital after flying back from China recently.

Health officials have been scrambling to trace anyone who came into contact with the woman, who became Britain’s ninth confirmed case last night.

Doctors warned the London Underground could be a hotbed for the virus, which can survive on handrails for hours and spreads via people’s breath.

It comes after the spiralling epidemic’s death toll surged to 1,300, all but two of which are in China, and infections rose above 60,000 in 28 countries.

Matthew Bell, a plumber who was working at a nearby construction site, told MailOnline the paramedics admitted they had come to collect a patient with the virus.

Mr Bell, 30, from Romford, said the medics first arrived in plain clothes before changing into the hazmat suits in the ambulance.

He told MailOnline: ‘She [female paramedic]got out of the van and said, “Can we leave the ambulance here?”.

‘She then told us there’s a confirmed case of a virus, and that they were going to be coming out of in suits so we shouldn’t panic. They also asked us not to film.

‘I said to her, “Is it what we think it is?”, meaning coronavirus, and she said, “Yes but don’t panic.”

‘They went into the block of flats and five minutes later came out with a man who looked pretty young. We couldn’t really see his face, he must’ve had a mask on too.’

Earlier today coronavirus fears were raised when what looked like two hazmat-clad paramedics were photographed outside a home in Fulham, just a 20-minute drive from Paddington.

They were seen lugging contamination bags onto the residential street. But it later turned out to be an asbestos removal job.

Last night London was it with its first coronavirus patient, a woman who had recently flown back from China before developing symptoms while in the capital.

She is currently being treated in isolation at a specialist unit in Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in south London.

Doctors have warned the London Underground could be a hotbed for the spread of the virus as it lurks on animate objects like door handles and train handrails for hours.

It’s sparked fears the city’s status as a transport hub could exacerbate the spread of the virus.

Dr Robin Thompson, of the University of Oxford, said: ‘In general, if an initial case is in a densely populated area, then the risk of sustained person-to-person transmission following is higher.

‘This is exacerbated by the fact that London is a transport hub, and the underground could provide a network to spread the virus quickly.

‘As a result, given this case was in London, it might be expected that there is an increased risk posed by this case compared to the others we have seen.’

Dr Michael Head from the University of Southampton added: ‘It should also be noted that of the 1,750 tests carried out so far in the UK, over 99 per cent of those tested have been negative for the coronavirus.

‘Thus, risks to Londoners and UK residents remain low, though people should continue to keep an eye on guidance for the general public.’

While the patient has now been quarantined, Dr Thompson says the risk of the virus spreading depends on the woman’s interactions prior to being placed in isolation.

‘The key factor here is the number of contacts that this infected individual has had prior to being isolated,’ he said.

‘If this is low, then the risk of sustained human-to-human transmission is also low.’

As Public Health England investigates the patient’s movements, Dr Nathalie MacDermott from the National Institute for Health Research said London commuters should continue to go about their business as usual.

‘Provided the individual followed the government’s advice (to self-isolate) there should be little concern of transmission to the general public in London,’ she said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this week that the coronavirus outbreak is a ‘serious and imminent’ threat to the British public.

Makeshift coronavirus isolation ‘pods’ have emerged at hospitals across England as the country is on high alert for new cases of the illness.

The NHS has ordered all hospitals to set up the isolation booths so they can send people there if they are suspected to have the coronavirus, named SARS-CoV-2.

Pictures show rusty portacabins and windowless shipping containers being used for the purpose on the grounds outside of hospitals’ main buildings or in car parks.

Health service bosses said there must be facilities in placer to keep suspected patients away from the general public while they’re assessed over the phone by medics.

Hospitals in London, Hartlepool, Stevenage, Preston, Blackpool, Eastbourne, Brighton and Bournemouth have been seen with the pods outside.

And a contamination tent was seen being assembled outside the A&E department at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, a stone’s throw from the Lindo Wing where all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children were born.