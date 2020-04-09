Losing your sense of smell and taste are early warning signs of the deadly coronavirus

Losing your senses of taste and smell might be one of the most common and obvious symptoms of the coronavirus, according to scientists.

King’s College London researchers, who are running an unofficial app monitoring COVID-19 symptoms across the UK, say six out of 10 people (59 per cent) who tested positive for the virus reported losing their taste and smell.

That compared to just 18 per cent among people who tested negative and had been suffering from another illness.

The scientists now say losing smell and taste should be enough of a reason for people to self-isolate as a precation.

NHS guidance currently only suggests isolation for people who have developed a high temperature (fever) or a new cough, but there is growing evidence that the symptoms are more varied and affect people in different ways.

Another British scientist said some people might never get their senses back after COVID-19 infection but there was no evidence yet of this happening.

The King’s College London scientists analysed data collected via the COVID Symptom Tracker app which has been used by more than 1.5million Britons.

Between March 24 and March 29, more than a quarter of all its users (26 per cent) reported suffering from one or more symptoms of the coronavirus.

This cannot give an accurate picture of how many people might have the virus because it will be disproportionately used by people who think they’ve got it.

Some users – just 1,702 people – said they had been officially tested for COVID-19, returning 579 positive results and 1,123 negative.

The study results were posted online but not peer-reviewed by other scientists.

The King’s College team used them to develop a mathematical model to predict which symptoms were most closely associated with COVID-19 infection.

They looked at fever, cough, fatigue (tiredness), diarrhoea, abdominal pain, lost appetite, and loss of taste and smell.

Professor Tim Spector, who led the study, said: ‘When combined with other symptoms, people with loss of smell and taste appear to be three times more likely to have contracted COVID-19 according to our data.

‘[They] should therefore self-isolate for seven days to reduce the spread of the disease.’

Professor Spector’s team applied their findings to the more than 400,000 people reporting symptoms via the app who had not yet had a COVID-19 test, and predicted that almost 13 per cent of them were likely to be infected.

This would suggest that some 50,000 people in Britain may have as yet unconfirmed COVID-19 infections, Professor Spector said.

Official figures showed confirmed cases rose 14 per cent in Britain between Monday and Tuesday to 25,150. The death toll stands at almost 1,800.

Professor Carl Philpott, an academic at the University of East Anglia and consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon, said lost smell was a common impact of viral infection.

‘With viral shedding highest in the nose, it is not surprising that the “unprotected” smell receptor tissue at the top of the nose is vulnerable to infection,’ he said.

Viral shedding is the process of viruses being essentially dumped out of the body after they have reproduced and is what makes people infectious.

Professor Philpott said the loss of sense of smell appeared to affect women more than men, but it wasn’t clear why.

He added: ‘Coronaviruses have been associated with what we refer to as post-viral olfactory loss previously – this is smell loss that persists after a cold.

‘There are many respiratory viruses that can potentially cause problems with the smell receptors.

‘So far with COVID-19, the smell loss appears to be transient [temporary] but only as time elapses will we know how many people have a more permanent loss.

‘It is certainly helpful data to reinforce the call for the World Health Organisation and Public Health England to add this symptom as a warning sign for individuals to self-isolate.’