Loss of smell can indicate COVID-19 – Naturopathy Naturopathic Treatment Portal

How our nose can identify COVID-19 at an early stage

In the corona crisis, it is important to pay attention to every sign of illness caused by COVID-19, in order to initiate quarantine and treatment and to protect other people from the infection. Among other things, our nose provides early information. According to a recent study, the loss of our sense of smell is one of the key indicators of COVID-19.

The University of Cincinnati’s recent investigation found that the loss of sense of smell seems to indicate COVID-19. The results of the study were published in the English language journal “Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology”.

COVID-19 is relatively easy to distinguish from seasonal allergies

Our nasal cavity appears to be important in determining the physiology of COVID-19. “COVID-19 is not associated with the symptoms typically associated with a viral cold, such as nasal congestion or mucus production,” said study author Professor Ahmad Sedaghat from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine’s Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck surgery. This difference is one reason why COVID-19 is relatively easy to distinguish from seasonal allergies.

Certain nasal symptoms indicate COVID-19

COVID-19 is associated with a rather unique combination of nasal symptoms: a sudden loss of smell (anosmia) without nasal obstruction (occlusion). “The occurrence of a sudden onset of anosmia without nasal obstruction is highly predictive of COVID-19 and should prompt the individual to immediately perform a self-quarantine with suspected COVID-19,” the expert continues in a press release.

When is medical help needed?

Most people with COVID-19 report symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath two to 14 days after exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medical attention is needed if breathing difficulties, persistent pressure, chest pain, or confusion occur in affected people. In most cases, there is a recovery without outside help.

19 studies were analyzed

The results of the current investigation are based on the evaluation of 19 studies. This included research that showed a group of 55 people with anosmia without nasal breathing disability tested 94 percent positive for COVID-19 through nasal swabs and polymerase chain reaction tests.

How are other people infected?

COVID-19 can be spread if the virus in the body is produced in the nasal mucosa and then released into mucus. When a sick person sneezes, this mucus is aerosolized to the outside. The situation is similar when someone wipes their nose and then touches surfaces without washing their hands beforehand. This is how the spread of COVID-19 can be promoted, the researchers report.

Unconscious transmission of the disease is a big problem

A sudden loss of smell would not give most people the impression that they have COVID-19. Affected people may not be aware of their condition, causing them to act as carriers of the condition. If people without nasal obstruction develop anosmia, quarantine and a visit to the doctor would be appropriate, explains the research group.

Is our nasal cavity the main source of infection for COVID-19?

The nasal cavity is probably the main entry and infection focus for COVID-19, since at least 90 percent of the inhaled air enters the body through the nose. “Nasal virus production is very high and tends to occur early in the disease process while patients are still asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms,” added study author Sedaghat. (as)

Show sources Sources: Isabelle Gengler MD James C. Wang MD, PhD Marlene M. Speth MD, MA Ahmad R. Sedaghat MD, PhD: Sinonasal pathophysiology of SARS ‐ CoV ‐ 2 and COVID ‐ 19: a systematic review of the current evidence, in Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology (Published 04/10/2020), Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology

Your nose may know more when it comes to COVID-19, University of Cincinnati (Posted Apr 13, 2020), University of Cincinnati

Important NOTE:

This article contains general information only and should not be used for self-diagnosis or treatment. He can not substitute a visit at the doctor.