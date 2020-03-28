Louvigné-du-Désert – How to go online with the health crisis?

Following the situation linked to the Covid-19 virus in France, traders must adapt to the new government measures. Through numerous messages, the inhabitants shared their concern for their local businesses and producers. Therefore, they show their loyalty by favoring orders by phone or social networks.

In order to provide support to its local merchants, the city of Louvigné-du-Désert is organizing an online training (webinar) on Monday 30 March on the theme of online and take-out sales.

At the expense of the City

This online training session by videoconference will offer personalized advice to traders and producers to set up an online sales system and to manage take-out orders, while respecting current sanitary measures. It is organized as part of the Go Trade project and is therefore paid for by the City.

The webinar will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be led by Richard Barthès, professional trainer.

Those interested must register before Saturday 28 March and contact [email protected] They must fill in the name, first name, e-mail, type of business (sedentary, non-sedentary) and the sector of activity.