LUMC is investigating vaccine operation together with Leiden company …

The LUMC will investigate the effect of a new experimental vaccine against the coronavirus. Leiden University Hospital does this together with the Leiden pharmaceutical company Janssen, the developer of the candidate vaccine.

Janssen is part of the American parent company Johnson & Johnson.

The LUMC tests the immune responses elicited by the candidate vaccines. The research team of Marjolein Kikkert and Eric Snijder will develop tests that can be used to demonstrate whether the vaccine-induced antibodies can prevent the coronavirus from entering the body.

Exciting

In a press release, Kikkert says “it is exciting to be involved in this way in developing a vaccine against COVID-19.” “It gives an important boost to the collaboration with the Leiden Bio Science park.”

Apart from the collaboration with Janssen, the LUMC is already conducting a great deal of research into the control of corona viruses. In March it was announced that Snijder’s research group has an important role in the so-called SCORE project (Swift Coronavirus Therapeutics Response). Together with seven European partners, the LUMCs are investigating how they can develop antiviral medicines.

Candidate vaccines from the PREVENT nCoV-19 project are also being investigated in the LUMC under the leadership of Kikkert. Within this collaborative project, the vaccines are tested in the laboratory and clinic for effectiveness and safety.

The European Union finances the projects of Snijder and Kikkert.