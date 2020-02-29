Malaria drugs could also work against coronavirus

The research results of Chinese scientists could now provide new approaches in the treatment of coronavirus. Chloroquine, which has been used to treat malaria, has also been shown to be effective on Covid-19. This would make chloroquine the second active ingredient after remdesivir, which will be tested in a clinical study for its effectiveness in the treatment of lung disease.

Chinese study gives good results

The head of the Institute for Infectious Diseases in Marseille, Didier Raoult, announced the result of the chloroquine study. He relies on the first results of the Chinese study, which were published in the journal “BioScience Trends”. The Chinese researchers said they had treated more than 100 patients infected with the coronavirus. According to the article, treatment with chloroquine proved to be “more effective” than treatment of the control group with a placebo. However, the researchers at Qingdao University did not give more precise figures on the success of treatment.

For more than 60 years, the active ingredient chloroquine was sold by the pharmaceutical company Bayer under the name Resochin. The agent was used to treat malaria. However, Bayer stopped selling Resochin products in November last year. The background was the insufficient production conditions of the drug.

Remdesivir is also proving successful in treatment

However, Resochin is not the only drug that has been shown to be effective against coronavirus in clinical trials. Remdesivir, which was originally developed to treat Ebola, also alleviates the symptoms of the lung disease, according to the scientists. In early February, the Chinese authorities approved the American antivirus drug for clinical trials with the new coronavirus.

This large-scale study will test the drug’s effectiveness on 761 Chinese patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The U.S. company Gilead Sciences, which owns the patent for Remdevisir, expects the results of the study on April 27.