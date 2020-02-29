Malaria drugs could work against coronavirus

A conventional anti-malaria drug may also be effective against the coronavirus.

In a clinical study in China, chloroquine, known in Germany under the trade name Resochin, has been shown to be effective, the head of the Infectious Diseases Institute in Marseille, Raoult, told AFP. The French Ministry of Health warned against euphoria.

According to their statements, the scientists treated more than a hundred patients for the study. In a description in the journal “BioScience Trends” it was said that treatment with chloroquine was “more effective” than that of the comparison group. However, the Chinese researchers from Qingdao University did not give exact figures.