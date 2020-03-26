Man dies of Hantavirus, comparisons with Corona are made immediately

In China, a man died of the so-called hantavirus. Comparisons to Corona were immediately made on the Internet. But what is the virus really about?

The hantavirus is rarely transmitted from person to person. (Icon image) © Sebastian Kahnert / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

In China, a man died after being infected by a rat with the Hanta virus, according to the Global Times.

The victim traveled with 32 other people on a bus from Yunnan Province to Shandong Province.

The people on board have reportedly also been tested and the results have yet to be reported.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the Hantavirus family mainly spreads through rodents and causes a variety of complications such as Hantavirus lung syndrome, fever and kidney failure.

The disease is transmitted after a person comes into contact with the animal’s urine, faeces or saliva.

Virus particles can migrate through the air and infect humans. Transmission through bites or food that has been contaminated with excretions from infected rodents is also possible.

The symptoms are similar to COVID-19 in that they include fever, abdominal pain, and headache.

After the first four to ten days of infection, an infected person may experience shortness of breath, cough, and fluid in the lungs. 38% of those who develop Hantavirus lung syndrome die from it.