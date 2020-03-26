Man dies of Hantavirus, comparisons with Corona are made immediately

In China, a man died of the so-called hantavirus. Comparisons to Corona were immediately made on the Internet. But what is the virus really about?
China – Covid-19 is currently making headlines worldwide. Now a man died in China of the so-called Hanta virus. Comparisons were immediately made on the Internet corona drawn. But what is the virus really about?
In China, a man died after being infected by a rat with the Hanta virus, according to the Global Times.
The victim traveled with 32 other people on a bus from Yunnan Province to Shandong Province.
The people on board have reportedly also been tested and the results have yet to be reported.
According to the Robert Koch Institute, the Hantavirus family mainly spreads through rodents and causes a variety of complications such as Hantavirus lung syndrome, fever and kidney failure.
The disease is transmitted after a person comes into contact with the animal’s urine, faeces or saliva.
Virus particles can migrate through the air and infect humans. Transmission through bites or food that has been contaminated with excretions from infected rodents is also possible.
The symptoms are similar to COVID-19 in that they include fever, abdominal pain, and headache.
After the first four to ten days of infection, an infected person may experience shortness of breath, cough, and fluid in the lungs. 38% of those who develop Hantavirus lung syndrome die from it.
The news hit the internet like a bomb:
“Let’s go … Hantavirus kills man in Shandong, province in China – spread by rats,” wrote a Twitter user.
Another prophesied: “Only COVID-19 now, Hantavirus, what’s next, the deluge?”
However, many users warned of scaremongering, because the virus is very rarely transmitted from person to person and is far less dangerous than Covid-19:
“Why is there now such a panic about the #Hantavirus? 🤔 It has been around for a long time. If it is a nasty virus, it is transmitted by mouse droppings, you definitely don’t want to have it, but it’s treatable!”
In fact, the virus is not new, but experts have known it for a long time.
In the end, well-tried remedies also help against this virus: wash your hands thoroughly and pay attention to hygiene!