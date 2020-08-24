Many Animal Species Vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 According to Genomic Analysis

A large number of mammals can potentially be infected by SARS-CoV-2 through their ACE2 receptors

through their ACE2 receptors Some endangered species are at highest-risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection through ACE2

These species are potentially vulnerable to spillover of SARS-CoV-2 from humans and should be the focus of surveillance and conservation efforts

The study can assist in the identification of an intermediate host or hosts for SARS-CoV-2

Humans are not the only species facing a potential threat from SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a new study from the University of California, Davis.

An international team of scientists used genomic analysis to compare the main cellular receptor for the virus in humans — angiotensin converting enzyme-2, or ACE2 — in 410 different species of vertebrates, including birds, fish, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals.

ACE2 is normally found on many different types of cells and tissues, including epithelial cells in the nose, mouth, and lungs.

