Many more sick in healthcare: ‘That I would get corona was certain’

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the number of sickness reports in healthcare has increased by 40 percent in March. Healthcare workers are more exposed to the virus and the workload in the sector is increasing.

“Do I have a sore throat? Or do I imagine that? Is that muscle ache from exercise or am I sick?” Nike is a general practitioner in South Holland. She doesn’t feel well in mid-March. After it appears that she has an increase, the GP decides to test herself for corona. She tests positive. She has corona. “It was very surreal. Although there was a good chance that I would get it as a GP,” said Nike. And that chance was even greater because her husband also works in healthcare. He also fell ill. Just like their three children.

Sudden peak The number of employees in health care who report sick increased by 40 percent in March compared to the same period last year, according to figures from the knowledge network Vernet. In recent years, the number of sickness reports in health care has actually decreased. “The sudden peak in March is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus,” said Anneke Westerlaken, chairman CNV Zorg & Welzijn.

Image © Vernet

Not all corona In total, more than a million people work in healthcare. From lab technicians and nurses to youth care workers and geriatricians. Vernet keeps track of the sick reports of some 600,000 health care employees, but has not broken down this by profession or department. The reason for reporting sick is also unknown. “That is privacy sensitive information,” said Vernet’s spokesperson. According to CNV’s Westerlaken, it is not the case that all those sick care workers have received corona, just like Nike. “Some minor health workers report sick to prevent them from infecting others with minor complaints. Or they report sick for fear,” says Westerlaken.

High workload The high workload can also be a reason. This has increased enormously in some departments. As with Hanneke, she guides people with a mild intellectual disability with complex behavior, for example because they are autistic or heavily addicted. Hanneke’s work has become much more intensive due to strict corona measures. “Our clients are emotionally three years old. They don’t understand it,” says the housing counselor. They do not understand why they are suddenly no longer allowed to take the bus. Or why they are no longer allowed to see their parents. Or why nobody comes on their birthday.

Aggression “That gives a lot of sadness and anger. Some become aggressive,” says Hanneke. “That touches me. I want to offer comfort. Normally I put an arm around someone. But that is not possible at a distance of 1.5 meters.” This is also a psychological burden for the housing supervisors. “Fortunately, we have a very strong team and can get together.” In addition, there is professional support in the form of coaches, confidants and a special corona team for ethical issues.