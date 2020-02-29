Many patients treated successfully



Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. “Our breast center passed the recertification audit with flying colors,” said Dr. Josef Spanier, the chief doctor of gynecology and obstetrics at the Maria Hilf Hospital in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. The experts from OnkoZert confirmed in accordance with the requirements of the German Society for Senology and the German Cancer Society that women suffering from breast cancer are treated in the Maria Hilf Hospital together with the cooperation partners according to the highest medical standards.

The Bad Neuenahr Breast Center was certified in 2008. Since then, the quality of the treatment has been checked every year as part of an audit. Recertification takes place every three years. The cooperation partners, radiologists, oncologists, nuclear medicine specialists and radiation therapists are also included in this review.

Interdisciplinary approach

The auditors attach great importance to close cooperation between the cooperation partners, transparent work processes and smoothly functioning communication with each other. With this third recertification, they also confirmed to the breast center that all specialists work very well together.

For example, in the weekly tumor conferences, in which attending physicians from all disciplines take part, the findings of each individual patient are discussed and the treatment plans that promise the most success are defined together. This guarantees the women concerned an optimal holistic care.

Among them are from time to time patients who, like Angelina Jolie, suffer from inheritable breast cancer and who undergo breast removal with simultaneous reconstruction. An interdisciplinary approach guarantees all affected women optimal medical care.

Review of long-term treatment outcomes

Another important focus of the recertification is the long-term treatment results, which the reviewers check using anonymized patient data.

“We were able to demonstrate that we have successfully treated many patients in our departments,” says Dr. Spaniards. “And the entire team of doctors, therapists, social workers, psychologists and pastors is always involved in the success of the treatment.”

press release

Marie House Clinic