Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, claims that the UK government has “long abandoned” following science on the Covid rules.

Wales is easing restrictions today to allow sports fans to return to stadiums and hospitality venues, allowing them to operate outdoors without the rule of six or social distance.

Mark Drakeford, 67, also suggested that the government in Westminster had created other news stories to divert attention away from the pandemic’s shortcomings.

“It’s a Government desperately mired in difficulties of its own making, and it’s always on the lookout for a headline to divert attention away from the terrible mess it’s in,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“Absolutely,” Mr Drakeford, the Welsh Labour leader, said when asked if the Boris Johnson-led Government had prioritized favorable headlines over science-based decisions.

I don’t believe there is any doubt.

The UK government has long abandoned any pretense of adhering to scientific principles.”

Wales, he added, had “always taken a different approach” and “done things step by step, in accordance with science.”

“We’re a government that doesn’t need to make headlines to divert attention away from the problems we’d face if we were in the same position as the government of England,” he said.

“And I believe that people in Wales have shown their support for that more cautious, incremental approach, because it has kept Wales safe and open.”

The rule of six still applies inside bars, pubs, and restaurants, but the Welsh Government said plans to reopen nightclubs and remove social distancing from businesses will go ahead on January 28 unless “the public health situation worsens.”

Mr Drakeford’s remarks come as pressure mounts on Prime Minister David Cameron to resign over a series of alleged lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 during the pandemic, one of which he has admitted to attending.

A small number of Conservative MPs have publicly expressed their disapproval of the Prime Minister’s leadership, according to some reports.

Mark Drakeford: Wales First Minister says UK Government ‘long abandoned’ following science on Covid rules