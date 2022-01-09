Mark Drakeford, the leader of Wales, accuses England of ignoring science on Omicron restrictions.

Mark Drakeford, the Welsh leader, accuses England of ignoring science on Omicron restrictions.

Mark Drakeford suggested that the restrictions in Wales are in line with “governments all over Europe and the world.”

In the face of the spread of the Omicron variant, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has accused England of “ignoring the science” by refusing to impose Covid restrictions.

England is the only part of the UK that hasn’t announced any major new restrictions in the fight against Omicron.

The strictest rules have been implemented in Wales, with some businesses closing and gatherings in hospitality venues limited to six people.

Mr Drakeford has accused the UK government of being “politically paralyzed” on the issue, claiming that England, not Wales, was the “global outlier” in its Omicron policy.

“I’m asked time after time why isn’t Wales doing the same thing as England?” he told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, defending his decision to reintroduce social distancing measures in Wales.

“My response was to emphasize that Wales is not the outlier in this debate.”

Wales is following in the footsteps of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and governments across Europe and the world in putting safeguards in place.”

Mr Drakeford questioned why the British government has not followed suit, claiming that it has not “done what the science would have told [it].”

After Christmas, Level 2 restrictions were reinstated in Wales, requiring people to wear face coverings indoors, follow the ‘rule of six’ in public places, and work from home whenever possible.

The number of people who could attend each event was also limited to 30 inside and 50 outside.

Mr Drakeford expressed optimism that the restrictions would be lifted once the peak of infections in Wales was reached in the coming weeks.

“Of course, as soon as we are in a position to see the peak past and the position improving, we will want to revert to the far more modest levels of protections we had in place,” he said on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

“We’re hopeful that the current level of protections will be sufficient to mitigate the impact of Omicron and assist our NHS in dealing with the incredible pressures it faces every day.”

