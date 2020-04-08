Martinique doctors and researchers call for a diagnosis

To better fight against the coronavirus, doctors and researchers from Martinique request a massive screening of the population. This collective also advocates the creation of a cell of experts for better coordination of citizen solidarity initiatives.

Guy etienne

Martinique researchers and doctors advise the health authorities on a mass diagnosis of the population, in an attempt to come to grips with this large-scale health crisis, “following the recommendations of the WHO (World Health Organization)”.

The insularity and smallness of the territory can be an asset in the management of this crisis. (Collective)

Triple advantage

According to this group, large-scale screening would reassure the population, achieve more targeted therapeutic monitoring of COVID (+) patients, and set up selective confinement, in different geographic areas, depending on whether the patients are diagnosed with COVID (+) or COVID (-).

This would considerably limit the spread of the virus in Martinique.

The absence of mass diagnosis and the undifferentiated confinement of Martiniquans make us blind and therefore vulnerable against the viral enemy. (Collective)

These researchers and doctors have identified several avenues for the implementation and success of this generalized screening:

– the creation of an additional mass diagnostic plan for the entire territory around many test points in “drive” (staying on board his vehicle),

– allow local city laboratories to carry out these tests,

– develop scientific research that can quickly lead to in vivo tests in order to study local natural therapeutics (plants producing active molecules against Sars-cov-2) …

Facilitate the approval of solidarity acts

In addition, the group of practitioners advocates the creation of a group of experts to guide citizens towards rapid regulatory approval. Specialists observe that citizens’ initiatives (manufacturing protective masks or even adapting diving masks to respirators …) are “often blocked by the complexity and slowness of approvals“.

7 covid-19 doctors and researchers co-signed these proposals:

– Doctor Azaria REMION, Doctor in medical virology, President of Collabioration SAS,

– Doctor Max MONAN, Doctor of Chemistry, President of the Association for Valorization

natural resources of Martinique (ARVARNAM),

– Professor Juliette SMITH-RAVIN, Doctor of Biology, President of the Association of

research in epidemiology and biodiversity (AREBIO),

– Doctor Stéphanie MORIN, Doctor in toxicology, President of the BIODIVMA Association,

-The Doctor Emy NJOH ELLONG, Doctor in biology, specialized in pharmacology and

phytochemistry

– Dr José-Luis BARNAY, Physical medicine and rehabilitation at the CHUM

– Dr. Jean-Michel MOUNDRAS, Anesthesiologist resuscitating at the CHUM