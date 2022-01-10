Masks and WFH may be phased out by the end of January, but only if we are all given a boost.

Masks and WFH may be phased out by the end of January – but only if everyone is given a boost.

BORIS Johnson wants to get rid of mandatory masks and work from home by the end of January, but low booster jab rates may jeopardize his plans.

“We can do it, we can all get boosted now,” Prime Minister David Cameron said yesterday.

However, while the Omicron wave appears to be peaking, third jab usage has decreased.

On Sunday, only 141,495 third doses were administered, compared to nearly a million per day in December.

One in every three eligible Britons is still waiting to be boosted.

Because the vaccine cannot be stored once opened, batches of the Pfizer vaccine are being wasted in some areas.

When the Plan B rules are reviewed on January 26, politicians and medics warn that dwindling booster rates may delay a return to normalcy.

They issued the following “get jabbed” plea:

According to figures released yesterday, there were 77 deaths across the UK, up from 42 a week ago.

Yesterday, another 142,224 positive tests were reported, down 10% from the previous Monday, but up from the previous Sunday’s total.

For the time being, hospital Covid patient admissions have leveled off.

“Two doses aren’t enough against Omicron — you need to get a booster,” Mr Johnson told The Sun last night.

Three vaccinations provide the best protection against serious illness, which is why it’s critical that people keep coming forward.”

“The higher the uptake for those all-important booster jabs, the fewer people end up in hospital, and the sooner the pandemic will be over,” writes top doc Sir Jonathan Van Tam in today’s Sun.

That’s all there is to it.”

Whitehall officials are working on a blueprint for a post-pandemic world.

Free lateral flow tests could be phased out as early as April, and vaccines for the most vulnerable could be reduced to an annual shot.

The contact tracing system and legal restrictions on isolating would be phased out.

Medical professionals are under increasing pressure to reduce the length of isolation to five days, with the Prime Minister publicly endorsing the idea for the first time.

“Of course, we’re looking at that,” Mr Johnson told reporters, “and we’ll act according to the science, as we always have.”

Millions of Britons have been forced into self-isolation as a result of rising cases, which have resulted in mass workplace absences and transportation chaos.

Health officials reached an agreement with private hospitals yesterday to help the NHS cope with increased demand.

A three-month contract with at least ten private health care companies will see them put staff and beds on standby in the event that the local NHS becomes overburdened.