McDonald’s fans have been warned that the next time they go to the restroom, they may notice this sloppy detail.

McDonald’s fans have been warned that they may notice this messy detail the next time they visit the restroom.

After eating a Maccies meal, MCDONALD’S fans have been warned to be cautious when going to the restroom.

Gillian McKeith, a poo expert, claims that regulars of the fast-food chain’s restrooms have skid marks.

The 61-year-old believes that eating at McDonald’s will have a negative impact on your poo and result in more mess than it’s worth.

“Eating at McDonald’s will most likely affect your poo,” the self-proclaimed ‘Poo lady’ stated.

“The bad eaters who frequent the place frequently complain about skid marks around the toilet seat.

“At least that’s what they tell me,” says the narrator.

“Who am I to argue?” says the narrator.

Because the meaty grub is high in fats and greases, the body has a harder time breaking it down, resulting in looser stool.

Gillian rose to fame in 2004 when she hosted the Channel 4 show You Are What You Eat, in which she examined poos.

According to her, the ideal poop is sausage-shaped and has volume, which means it won’t leave marks on the toilet pan.

McDonald’s food has long been a source of criticism for the nutritionist and dietetic technician, who claims it is full of harmful toxins.

Plant-based eaters leave fewer skid marks on the toilet pan and use less tissue, according to Gillian, a former I’m A Celebrity contestant.

“Vegans usually have less residue around the bahookee exit point, so they use a lot less toilet tissue,” she explained.

“Vegans can use clean wipes and therefore use fewer wipes.

“Another advantage is that, unlike many meat eaters, there are no skid marks on the toilet bowl.”

Gillian’s comments sparked outrage on Twitter, with one user accusing her of being obsessed with poo.