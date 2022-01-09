McDonald’s has launched a new plant-based burger that is now available in all of their locations.

McDonald’s has introduced a new plant-based burger, which is now available in all of their locations.

McPlant has a patty that was created in collaboration with Beyond Meat.

McDonald’s is introducing the world’s first plant-based burger in all of its UK locations.

The McPlant was previously only available in a few chains, but starting today (Wednesday, January 5), it will be available everywhere.

It took three years to develop and includes a patty developed in collaboration with Beyond Meat.

A vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese go into this sandwich.

It’s made with different utensils than other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches.

McDonald’s sent celebrities to every corner of the country to sample the new addition to the menu to commemorate its nationwide release.

From Rosie Ramsey, who welcomed it to the North East on a remote Northumberland beach, to Corrie legend Simon Gregson,

“We’re so pleased that our McPlant is now officially ‘everywhere,’ available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy,” Michelle Graham-Clare, McDonald’s UK and Ireland Chief Marketing Officer, said.

“After a fantastic response to the trial period in October, McPlant is now available on the high street, in retail parks, and at service stations across the UK and Ireland, allowing all of our customers to try it.”

“We’re excited to provide our customers with even more delicious McDonald’s options once again.”

It’s the same iconic taste as before, but now it’s plant-based.”

The vegan burger is £3.59 on its own and £4.89 when combined with a regular meal.