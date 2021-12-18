McDonald’s is running a promotion for a week.

McDonald’s is running a week-long promotion.

Starting today, Monday, McDonald’s is offering customers a week of specials.

Customers can get a Double McMuffin for £1.79 on Mondays, and the Triple Cheeseburger will be available for 99p from 11am onwards, saving them £1.20.

Customers can also get a single McMuffin for 99p from December 13 to 16, with the offer valid from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Double McMuffin will be available for £1.79 on Friday, December 17.

To redeem the latest offers, download the MyMcDonald’s App here.

Customers can use the MyMcDonald’s App to order from the drive-thru, McDelivery, and Click and Serve options.

McDonald’s serves breakfast from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.