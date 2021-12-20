McDonald’s will celebrate the shortest day of the year with a special 50p deal on hot beverages.

McDonald’s has you covered, whether you need a pick-me-up coffee before work or a warm chocolate to end the day.

McDonald’s has announced two days of mid-winter promotions to cheer up fans.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., McDonald’s is offering a 99p Big Mac, saving customers £2.60 – a deal that will bring smiles to their faces.

The deals don’t stop there: on Tuesday, December 21, McCafé is offering 50p hot drinks to commemorate the shortest day of the year.

However, promotional drinks such as Choco Fudge Latte, Hot Choc Deluxe, and Toffee Latte are not included in the offer.

Only the MyMcDonald’s App has the most up-to-date offers.

Simply click here to download it and take advantage of this and other fantastic deals.

Customers can order through the drive-thru, McDelivery, and Click and Serve using the MyMcDonald’s App, and the restaurants are open for walk-ins and takeout.

McDonald’s breakfast is served daily from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., and McDonald’s lunch is served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

