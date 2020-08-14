McDonald’s worker tests positive for coronavirus as restaurant deep-cleaned – Latest News

The worker subsequently became infected themselves and had not returned to work.

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain said the employee at a Newcastle branch, at West Denton Retail Park, had self-isolated after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

McDonald’s said the restaurant in Newcastle was deep cleaned “as a precautionary measure” in a bid to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the city

It is the latest Covid-19 case to hit the city’s eating spots this week after a KFC also had staff members test positive for the virus.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “One employee at the Stamfordham Road restaurant has self-isolated, having been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 – that person does not work for McDonald’s.

“We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including temperature checks at the start of each shift, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser.”

“The employee has subsequently tested positive themselves, and has therefore not returned to work. As a precautionary measure the restaurant was deep cleaned by an external cleaning company.

“If a member of staff has helped someone who has developed symptoms of Covid-19, they do not need to go home unless they develop symptoms themselves.

The current guidance says: “If anyone develops symptoms of Covid-19 in the business or workplace they should be sent home and advised to follow the stay at home guidance and seek a test.

Government guidance says a pub or restaurant which has been confirmed as having a positive case or cases of Covid-19 won’t necessarily need to close, as it will depend on the circumstances.

“They should wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds after any contact with someone who is unwell with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 infection.

“If the person who has been sent home is subsequently confirmed as having Covid-19, they may be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked to self-isolate.

“It is not necessary to close the business or workplace or send any staff home unless you are advised to do so following an investigation by the relevant authorities.

“You should keep monitoring the government response to Covid-19 for further updates.”