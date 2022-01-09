McVitie’s has debuted a new product.

McVitie’s has added a new product to their lineup.

They’re currently available at Sainsbury’s.

Blissfuls, a chocolate biscuit baked with a golden biscuit housing and a Belgian milk chocolate cream filling in hazelnut or caramel flavor, is a new addition to McVitie’s range.

Blissfuls are currently available in resealable pouches at Sainsbury’s and will soon be available at all major retailers.

“We’re very excited to unveil our new delicious and indulgent treat, Blissfuls,” David Titman, Marketing Director for McVitie’s at pladis UKandI, said.

Blissfuls are a gloriously chocolatey, crunchy biscuit treat that we think everyone will love! There’s no other way to describe them – they’re simply blissful.”

McVitie’s Blissfuls come in resealable pouches containing 16 biscuits each.

The RRP for a 228g pouch is £2.59.

