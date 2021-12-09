McVitie’s has launched the world’s most expensive biscuit, which costs more than £50 each.

McVitie’s has unveiled the world’s most expensive biscuit, which costs more than £50 each.

Each three-tiered Chocolate Digestive is encrusted with gold leaf and infused with white chocolate and truffles.

With an exclusive gold leaf-coated Chocolate Digestive sandwich, McVitie’s is launching a decadent version of the nation’s favorite biscuit.

This Golden Di-Festive is expertly crafted from three festive McVitie’s Gingerbread Flavour Milk Chocolate Digestives, framing a creamy center of white chocolate and truffle with a luxury twist, using ingredients worth £50.79.

Ingredients in the Golden Di-Festive include:

Alba Truffle White

White Chocolate of Superior Quality

Leaf of Gold

sour cream

a pinch of salt

This winter, when McVitie’s tours the country in its all-new Classic vs Quirky biscuit trailer, fans will have the opportunity to sample this unique biscuit sandwich for free.

However, they must act quickly because the offer is only valid for the first customers who request to try the biscuit.

The trailer will make its way to the following locations:

The Grotto Site at The Trafford Centre, Manchester, on Friday, December 10th, 11am-8pm

The Library Site, St Davids, Cardiff, Saturday December 18, 9am-5pm

The External Village, Bluewater Shopping Centre, Dartford, on Sunday, December 19th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Everyone has their own unique way of snacking over Christmas, some like to eat traditional foods, and some like to go more unique,” said Mark Schomberg, Head of Chocolate and Culinary Craft at McVitie’s.

“To celebrate our upcoming Classic vs Quirky trailer, we wanted to treat shoppers to a truly indulgent take on the fan favorite Chocolate Digestives by creating a lavish biscuit.”

The trailer is part of McVitie’s holiday campaign, which aims to provide snacking inspiration for everyone, from traditional snackers to more adventurous snackers.

