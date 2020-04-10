Medical advice to maintain mental health during the Corona pandemic

Ankara / Yishem Sirte Kara Aslan / Anatolia

Professor Elem Shaheen Gangurtaran has called for protection of mental health in the framework of the fight against the emerging coronavirus (Kovid-19), and for guidance from specialists.

In an interview with Anatolia correspondent, Turkish mental health specialist, Cungortaran stressed the need to reduce the follow-up of developments related to the spread of the virus, for people who feel psychological fatigue as a result.

She noted that people who adhere to the general and preventive measures taken to prevent the spread of the new Corona epidemic, foremost of which is the obligation to stay at home, not to sit indoors for long periods in pajamas

She stressed the necessity of setting up an activities program during the day for those who are committed to staying at home.

She added that the news reported by the media about Corona, especially after it was declared a pandemic, caused many people to feel anxious.

Gangortaran noted that feeling anxious is a “natural” reaction to news that hundreds of people have died from the virus in most countries of the world.

Because our brain is programmed to maintain our survival, she added. Therefore, he feels at risk from issues that lead to death such as diseases and epidemics, especially those that do not provide solutions that guarantee our safety from this pandemic.

Gangurtaran said that anxiety is a natural feeling, especially if the issue is related to a viral epidemic, as many believe they will die as soon as the virus is infected.

She indicated the importance of following up on symptoms and anxiety during this period.

She said: If you suffer from more anxiety than those around you despite the precautions, and if you have frequent palpitations, constant tension, lack of focus and the inability to sleep deeply, and comment on following the news day and night on social media, then you undoubtedly suffer from anxiety, or its symptoms.

She stressed that it is inevitable that some mental disorders or symptoms will appear, at such a stage when humanity is experiencing anxiety due to the spread of the Coruna virus, noting that panic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety are among the most common disorders in such crises.

She also stressed the need to follow the instructions of specialists in the field of mental health, experts in communicable diseases, public health and chest and stomach diseases, and follow the advice of reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health and the Turkish Medical Association, and avoid the interpretations of people who do not have experience in these areas.

Dr. Elem pointed out the importance of reducing follow-up news related to the number of deaths around the world as a result of corona infection, especially that is published through social media, and to continue practicing daily habits as before, to the extent permitted by health officials, because this will relieve the person and reduce the severity Signs of danger transmitted to the brain.

She also advised to adhere to personal care while sitting at home, not to sit for long periods of clothing, to wake up early hours and to plan fun activities.

Gangortaran added, “Activities that will add meaning to daily life must be planned, and these plans should be completed without interruption.”

She noted that good sleep is effective in supporting the immune system, which is the most important defense against viruses. So you should get a good amount of sleep every day and get up early.

Gangurtaran also pointed out that laughing during stressful times, joking and watching funny video clips on social media can help the brain out of the alarm state to relax.

She said: If you follow the recommendations of experts and official health authorities, you are really doing your best not to be infected with the virus … You should be able to focus on what you can control and reduce stress and fear.





