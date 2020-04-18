Medical students manufactured equipment for their colleagues in rural hospitals to protect themselves from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic It caused activities in many places to be suspended, whether in cinemas, stores and schools. But,what happens when you interrupt the education of a future doctor?
Well in North Carolina, where infections are close to reaching 6,000 people, some medical students made sure that the poorest hospitals had enough protective material.
Kacey Scott is a third-year medical student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and she is using her time productively. After learning that he would not be able to rotate due to the pandemic, Scott decided to find out how he could help his community.
Scott along with more volunteers, they turned their attention to hospitals in rural areas in the eastern state, who tend to be poorer, geographically isolated, and with larger patients and who tend to suffer more problems with their health.
After questioning what it was they needed to be able to be safe during the pandemic, students realized that personal protective equipment (PPE) was the most needed, so they decided to take drastic action.
Scott and the others volunteers called local companies and factories, as well as technicians specialized in making 3D prints and asked if it was possible to print special masks. Some of them agreed to donate their time and materials to be able to print so much protective equipment., like some swabs for testing.
Scott’s efforts were joined by 20 volunteers and the Mountain Area Center for Health Education (MAHEC). This is a program that provides and supports the infrastructure for primary care in rural communities.; Together they devised a method of doing PPE for rural clinics that need resources, according to the news portal of Vice.
“Unfortunately, because we are a rural area, clinics here often do not have enough supply during a good day, so we are preparing for the impact when COVID-19 peaks here. With that in mind, we decided to go ahead and start mass-producing as many EPP items and test swabs as possible, ”Scott explained.
The group creates masks from scratch, but not only that, but personal use equipment is also disinfected in a cabin with ultraviolet rays, which kills all bacteria, and then they are packed and ready to be distributed.
The Volunteers launched their initiative since early April, and requests from hospitals and even the local health department have risen over the days. Thanks to the demand, the team managed to obtain a subsidy to be able to make more test swabs, foreseeing the shortage the state could experience.
“If you had told me before I started my third year that my clinical rotations would be suspended after 2 weeks of being on clinical rotations and there would be nothing to do and then I would be distributing face shields across the region, I probably would have laughed in your faceScott joked, saying that last week they distributed 68 masks, and they managed to do 38 more.