Medical students report offers in unprotected residences – Society

He State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) has denounced that some nursing homes have offered employment contractsor sixth-grade students that include tasks directly related to patient care, without liability insurance and without adequate supervision and protection to combat the coronavirus.

This “constitutes a risk for both the patient and the student and their environment“CEEM said in a statement, warning that it has decided” to draw the red lines that it will defend before governments and institutions “on the occasion of the coronavirus crisis.

“First of all, we ask that the ministerial order regulating the medical health aid contract, in such a way that in the event that they are finally forced to contact sixth-grade students, they will join in to carry out non-assistance tasks, “says Antonio Pujol de Castro, president of the CEEM. For the Council, it is fundamental that medical students, like other professionals health, “have adequate protection, both for their health and legal, in the tasks they perform.”

At the training level, students point out that the implementation of teaching such as possible online evaluation It is being very unequal between the faculties and even in the different courses. In the higher courses, the teachers are usually doctors who are currently attending to patients due to the health crisis, “so this measure is not being a reality for everyone“advises the Council.

Regarding the evaluation, the CEEM requests that it be “appropriate to the content“that could have been taught ‘online’ and always with the”enough time frame“between the examination session and the test. In addition, they request that universities take into account the access and availability of students to the means necessary for online evaluation; doing a survey to detect and provide support to those particular cases that require it.