Medical workers are overwhelmed with the Covid response as a rare drug-resistant’superbug’ outbreak hits an Oregon hospital.

A rare drug-resistant’superbug’ outbreak has hit an Oregon hospital, with medical personnel overwhelmed by the Covid response.

A DANGEROUS fungal infection has infected three hospital patients.

The Oregon Health Authority is currently investigating a Candida auris outbreak, a type of yeast that is uncommon in the United States.

The state’s first case was discovered on December 11 at Salem Health and confirmed on December 17 in a patient who had “recent international health care exposures,” according to the Salem Statesman Journal.

On December 23 and 27, the second and third cases were discovered.

Investigators believe there was a healthcare-related spread from the first case to the subsequent cases.

Candida auris, also known as C auris, is a dangerous bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.

It can also be carried on the skin of patients without causing infection, making it easy to spread.

C auris was first discovered in Asia in 2009, but it only began to spread across the United States in 2015.

The first cases in the United States were discovered in hospitals in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported cases of the life-threatening species increased 318 percent in 2018 compared to the average from 2015 to 2017.

The CDC reports that “investigators are still puzzled as to why four different strains of C auris emerged around the same time around the world.”

“All four strains have been discovered in the United States, most likely as a result of international travel and subsequent spread in US hospitals.”

Salem Health and OHA are collaborating to notify health care facilities that received transfer patients from Salem Health’s “affected units,” though it was unclear which hospital units were affected by the outbreak at the time.

Salem Health’s medical director of infection prevention, Jasmine Chaudhary, said the hospital is acting quickly on a number of fronts to keep the fungus at bay.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in multi-drug resistant organisms all over the world, including Salem,” Chaudhary said.

“Salem Health is collaborating with OHA and the CDC to implement a rigorous plan that includes aggressive eradication measures that have been shown to be effective in other hospitals in eliminating Candida auris.”

Regular facility disinfection, transmission-based precautions, and hand-washing protocols are all examples of proactive measures.

Many people are concerned that this drug-resistant superbug will cause the next global pandemic.

Since 2013, over 1,150 clinical cases of Candida auris have been discovered in the United States.

Previously, scientists discovered traces of the virus on sandy beaches.

The outbreak at Salem Health comes at a time when Omicron Covid cases are on the rise all over the country…

