Medics write a letter to the First Minister, expressing their displeasure with the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s safety, ahead of a debate on the subject.

Angry doctors write a letter to the First Minister ahead of a debate on the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s safety.

Senior clinicians wrote to the First Minister, expressing their “immense disappointment and frustration” with the media and Scottish Parliament’s portrayals of hospitals, staff, and patient treatment.

Senior clinicians at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) have expressed dissatisfaction with “unfounded criticism” of clinical teams and staff.

23 senior clinicians “have expressed their immense frustration” in a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf.

“As clinicians and clinical leaders for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, we write to express our immense disappointment and frustration about the way our hospitals, our colleagues, and the treatment of our patients is being portrayed in the press and the Scottish Parliament chamber,” the clinicians wrote.

“We are particularly disappointed that individual patients are being discussed in Parliament without the knowledge of the patients’ families, causing undue distress to families who are already grieving the loss of a loved one,” they add.

“Our staff across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, including the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, provide professional, dedicated care to their patients, and as we prepare for a challenging winter, this sustained criticism of our staff is undoubtedly causing them distress and worry,” says the spokesperson.

“This unfounded criticism of our clinical teams and staff, as well as the safety of our hospitals, has a significant negative impact on staff morale at a time when so much is expected of them.”

The letter comes as Labour leader Anas Sarwar urges Ms. Sturgeon to “finally do the right thing and sack the leadership at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

Photographs of mold recently discovered at QEUH and published in an academic paper, according to labor, demonstrate the dangers of water seeding infection inside hospitals.

The Scottish Parliament should withdraw its confidence in the leadership of Greater Glasgow and Clyde Heath board, according to Labour’s opposition business motion.

Families and clinicians spoke out about a series of deaths at the flagship hospital over the last five years, prompting the vote.

Mr Sarwar claimed that repeated pleas from family members of those who died from a preventable hospital-acquired infection had gone unheeded.

