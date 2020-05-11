Member of the Higher Committee for Viruses: The elderly must keep their homes after opening up

Dr. Adel Khattab, a member of the Higher Committee for Viruses of the Ministry of Higher Education, said that we are currently between the two straits, there is a major economic crisis in many countries and the spread of the virus in those countries, noting that there is a burden on the state and the citizen, stressing that the citizen must adhere Complete during the next two weeks because they are the most dangerous.

Khattab continued, during a telephone conversation on the evening program dmcThe broadcast on the Extra News channel, which is presented by the media, Iman Al-Hosry, that the death rate in Egypt among Corona patients was 7.5%, but it decreased to 5.5%, stressing that wearing a muzzle did not become a luxury at this time, but now it is a necessity, stressing that the elderly must And chronic disease owners stick to their homes after openings.

Khattab continued, that the state is obliged to restore life to normal again, but citizens must assist the state in this matter.

On the other hand, Dr. Adel Khattab, a member of the Higher Committee for Viruses of the Ministry of Higher Education, said that the daily infection numbers do not matter to us much, but the numbers that we care about are the weekly infection numbers, indicating that it is possible to increase the number of infections during the coming weeks and this matter does not worry much For a number of neighboring countries.