Member of the Virus Committee: We are discussing the use of an AIDS medicine to treat Corona patients and provide it in Egypt within a month

Dr. Ashraf Hatem, a member of the Higher Committee for Respiratory Viruses at the Ministry of Higher Education, said that work is underway to obtain a drug from abroad that treats HIV / AIDS and the emergence of the emerging coronavirus, if the patients do not respond to the current treatments, explaining that “this drug is found in Egypt in a small way, and we are working to increase it during the coming period. “

Dr. Ashraf Hatem added in a special statement to “The Seventh Day”, that the drug Kaletra, which is used in the treatment of AIDS, is used in the event that the patient does not respond to the antivirals currently available “Avigan” and “Tamilvo” and the continuation of pneumonia in the patient, indicating that it will be provided Within a month.