Member of the Virus Committee: We are discussing the use of an AIDS medicine to treat Corona patients and provide it in Egypt within a month

Dr. Ashraf Hatem, a member of the Higher Committee for Respiratory Viruses at the Ministry of Higher Education, said that work is underway to obtain a drug from abroad that treats HIV / AIDS and the emergence of the emerging coronavirus, if the patients do not respond to the current treatments, explaining that “this drug is found in Egypt in a small way, and we are working to increase it during the coming period. “
Dr. Ashraf Hatem added in a special statement to “The Seventh Day”, that the drug Kaletra, which is used in the treatment of AIDS, is used in the event that the patient does not respond to the antivirals currently available “Avigan” and “Tamilvo” and the continuation of pneumonia in the patient, indicating that it will be provided Within a month.
And Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education, said that Egyptian universities have a role in searching for every effective drug worldwide for treating the Corona virus, adding that we got part of the global research with Japan and getting samples of a new drug for Corona, and the drug has been used since 2014 in the treatment of viruses, stressing that Egypt is one of the first countries to obtain samples of a new drug for Corona after accreditation from the World Health Organization, and we have an opportunity to obtain the raw material for the new Japanese medicine.
The Minister of Higher Education added that the drug has been used for several years in treating viruses, adding that Egypt seeks to manufacture the raw material for the drug, which has achieved good success so far in treating corona.
And Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar added, that the new Japanese medicine has been tried on people with corona and has proven to be good, adding that there are great efforts being made to interest in scientific research, adding that the new Japanese medicine treats the symptoms of the Corona virus.
The minister pointed out that there is no treatment yet that can control Corona, adding that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi supports Egyptian scientists and their contributions to scientific research, pointing out that the world is waiting for any new treatment to confront the Corona virus, and that 4,500 students of excellence students have been trained to confront Corona .
