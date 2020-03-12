Menstrual cups can cause pelvic organ prolapse if women don’t use them correctly, experts warn

Menstrual cups, inserted into the vagina to collect blood during a period, can cause pelvic organ prolapse if women don’t use them correctly, experts have warned.

The condition occurs when the pelvic muscles weaken and can no longer support organs, causing them to bulge painfully out the vagina.

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy said instructions to use menstrual cups are not clear and go against advice to prevent pelvic organ prolapse.

Packaging suggests pushing pelvic floor muscles towards the vagina opening where the woman can remove it.

There do not appear to be warnings of potential side effects on the vaginal cups – which have increased in popularity recently as an eco-friendly method of managing periods.

Some women reported suffering pelvic organ prolapse due to the feminine hygeine products, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy has said.

The body has called for manufacturers to include better safety advice and said that the cups should be regulated – which they currently are not.

Physiotherapist Kate Lough told the BBC: ‘Having looked at some of the information on some of the cups – particularly the information about taking the cup out – (it) is not correct and is hard to understand.

‘Using your pelvic floor muscles to bring the cup lower in the vagina is not correct.

‘Bearing down on the cup to push it within reach of your fingers is not good pelvic floor advice.

‘It counters the advice women would be given to avoid prolapse.’

Two women told the broadcaster’s Victoria Derbyshire programme that they had suffered minor pelvic organ prolapse after using the cups.

One told the programme: ‘There was no warning to say this was a possible side-effect.

‘And I had really thoroughly read the instructions, so I thought I was doing everything properly.’

Pelvic organ prolapse is described by the NHS as ‘when one or more of the organs in the pelvis slip down from their normal position and bulge into the vagina’.

It could be the womb, bowel or bladder.

Pelvic organ prolapse happens when the group of muscles and tissues that normally support the pelvic organs, called the pelvic floor, becomes weakened and cannot hold the organs in place firmly.

A number of things can weaken the pelvic floor, including childbirth, age, being overweight, and a job that requires heavy lifting.

Symptoms can usually be improved with pelvic floor exercises and lifestyle changes, but sometimes medical treatment is needed.

The vast majority of women are not at risk of encountering side effects from menstrual cups, evidence suggests.

An analysis, published last year by The Lancet Public Health, examined 43 studies on vaginal cups.

The review concluded that generally the cups are a safe option for menstruation management and are being used internationally.