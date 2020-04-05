Mexico asks the UN to guarantee medicines, vaccines and tests to face COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexico’s permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) presented a draft resolution to ensure global access to the medicines, vaccines and medical equipment necessary to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Mexican delegation headed by Ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente sent the draft resolution to the other 192 UN member states,” the Ministry of Foreign Relations said in a statement.

The document was accompanied by a “concept note”, where it is stated that in the virtual meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) industrialized and emerging countries last week, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated that the UN take an active role in ensuring access to medicines and medical equipment.

That role must be played “through effective and solidarity-based international cooperation,” says the Mexican approach.

The proposal indicates that the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, has just released “an important document” on “shared responsibility and global solidarity” to “face the pandemic”, the document of Mexican diplomacy reports. .

Against monopolistic practices

The Mexican Government states that the pandemic It comes in “times to act in solidarity and avoid monopolistic or speculative practices that increase costs and delay the recovery of the world population.”

The initiative is coordinated by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, aimed at strengthening the mandate of the UN Secretary General to “coordinate all the agencies of the system involved, in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO).”

The project is written in accordance with the UN 2030 Agenda and in line with the agreements agreed by the G20 leaders.

The project proposes that there be “effective access to medicines, diagnostic tests and vaccines, which are already underway, as well as the medical equipment required” to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

It further adds that governments and the private sector must work together to accelerate research and technology development.

The goal is “to share the benefits that new antiviral drugs and vaccines are developing.”

To avoid the hoarding of inputs and the benefit to be for all those who need it, the UN must draw up “strict principles of fair distribution, efficiency, security, equity and affordability,” says the draft resolution.

The technical and diplomatic work carried out by the team from the Mexican mission in New York “has sparked interest and generated sympathy,” said the foreign ministry.

The draft resolution will be co-sponsored by other countries in the course of the next few days and submitted to the formal consideration of the General Assembly next week.

That body has functioned virtually from the beginning of the contingency, and that is why it has not stopped adopting resolutions.

The same has happened with the Security Council and the Economic and Social Council of the world forum.

Mexico’s proposal acknowledges that “we are facing a serious global public health problem that requires global responses which, in turn, support countries in their national strategies.”

50 people have died in this country since it began the epidemic last February 27; and the confirmed cases rise to 1,510, among almost 14,000 cases analyzed in the laboratory, that is to say, 11.6% of the total, the health authority reported.